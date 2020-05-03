- 570 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 45 in Lodi. There have been 25 deaths. 433 have recovered. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org
- 1,117 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 193 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 42 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered.
- 411 cases in Stanislaus County, with 14 deaths. 254 have recovered.
- 1,749 cases in Alameda County, with 63 deaths.
- 945 cases in Contra Costa County, with 28 deaths.
- 54,753 cases in California, with 2,214 deaths.
- 1,156,924 cases in the United States, with 67,674 deaths. 180,152 have recovered.
- 3,503,533 cases worldwide, with 247,306 deaths. 1,124,127 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.