While San Joaquin County residents wait for movie theaters to reopen, a Lodi couple has created a classic way for families to get out of the house and enjoy feature films while adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures.
Dustin and Jennifer Stafford will present the first Six Foot Cinema drive-in move feature this Saturday at the Lodi Grape Festival.
“My company is in the events industry and it’s been put on the back-burner, and I’ve been looking for a way to deal with the blow caused by the pandemic,” Dustin Stafford said. “I was about to give up hope two weeks ago on making any money, and someone suggested creating a drive-in theater, so here we are.”
Stafford owns Total Event Access Management, an operation specializing in fairs and festival production, and Six Foot Cinema is now a subsidiary of his temporarily suspended company.
He and his wife had been negotiating with the Walt Disney Company for permission to show its latest version of “The Lion King” and just received the go-ahead to show it on Tuesday.
The live-action feature will be the first film Six Foot Cinema presents to Lodians wanting to venture out to the movies.
Stafford said the Grape Festival Grounds provides room for 150 cars, and 20 families so far have purchased tickets for Saturday.
Those who come out this weekend will be required to bring their own food, as well as be required to remain in their vehicles to ensure social distancing measures are followed.
Traditional drive-in theaters have 50-foot screens, but Six Foot Cinema will be showing films on a 26-foot screen that will rise about 20 feet above the ground.
Because the Grape Festival is not equipped with classic drive-in equipment families used to affix to their windows, Stafford said guests will be able to tune their FM radios to a station that will broadcast the film’s soundtrack during the show.
He said he is currently finalizing which station he will be able to use, which will be advertised on the billboard outside the Grape Festival and provided to families who present their tickets at the gate.
The theater will show “Gemini Man” starring Will Smith on June 26 and “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the first installment of the Indiana Jones films starring Harrison Ford, on June 27.
Stafford has three more weeks of film lined up, and is also hoping the county will allow local food trucks to provide food in the future.
Drive-in theaters are seeing a resurgence during the pandemic, Stafford said, as venues are being created in San Diego and Alameda counties, among other areas of the state.
“We’re just trying to create a fun, family event for everyone,” he said. “People have been cooped up for the last eight or nine weeks, and this will provide them a fun and safe opportunity to get out of the house.”
Six Foot Cinema gates open at 7 p.m., and the film will begin as late as 8:45 p.m., or as soon as the sun goes down, Stafford said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SixFootCinema.