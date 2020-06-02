LODI — A demonstration in support of law enforcement is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Lodi Police Department, 213 W. Elm St., Lodi. Organizers declined to comment for a story Tuesday morning.
— Wes Bowers
Two Lodi arrests linked to weapons violations
LODI — At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lodi Police Department officers responded to the corner of Daisy and Lincoln avenues regarding a suspicious vehicle occupied by numerous males. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the occupants, and following a search, two firearms were found inside the vehicle, police said.
Manuel Rangel, 23, and Dian Alvarez, 23, both of Lodi, were arrested on suspicion of weapons violations, police said.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. County planners to livestream meeting
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Planning Commission will hold a special public hearing at 6 p.m. on Thursday. On the consent calendar are items including a zone reclassification of property from general agriculture (40 acre minimum) to rural residential on Highway 12 just west of North Locust Tree Road in Victor, and a use permit that would allow a small winery to expand to a medium winery over five years on East Peltier Road, 1.7 miles north of Highway 99 in Acampo.
All items will be presented via a YouTube livestream, or the public may listen to the meeting by calling 209-468-0760 (please mute your phone after call in). No comments given on YouTube will be included in the official record, and no comments will be accepted via phone. To submit a comment, email pcrecords@sjgov.org.
— K. Cathey
Highway 12 44-hour closure postponed
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation has postponed this weekend’s 44-hour full highway closure of Highway 12 for Mokelumne River Bridge repairs. New closure dates have not yet been determined. Caltrans will announce the new closure dates once they have been finalized.
— Wes Bowers