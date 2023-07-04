A 25-year-old man is in critical but stable condition this week after being shot by the occupant of a passing vehicle in the city’s industrial area last Friday.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of East Lodi Avenue and Beckman Road at 11:52 a.m. on June 30.
Upon arrival, they found the man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, who was taken to an area hospital for surgery, Sgt. Ryan Holz said.
“We were able to follow up on leads and tracked down the suspect vehicle,” Holz said. “And then we were able to arrest a suspect on Sunday.”
Holz said Gilberto Avila, 24, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide. Carissa Mendoza, 34, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting, as well as a warrant for an unrelated incident, he said.
Avila was arrested by Lodi police for armed robbery in September of 2020, according to San Joaquin County Superior Court records. He was later convicted and sentenced to 16 months in jail. He was also arrested by Stockton Police Department Officers that year for vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, records indicate. He was convicted and sentenced to 180 days for that crime.
Friday’s shooting was the third attempted homicide in Lodi this year.
On June 26 at about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Oro Way and upon arrival, located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
During the investigation, officers identified the assailant as 20-year-old Lodi resident Peter Sim, who was arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Burlingame Police Department officers the following day.
On March 16 at about 11:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to an interrupted burglary at a residence on the 400 block of West Locust Street. The 45-year-old man who reported the burglary was struck by gunfire during the incident and taken to San Joaquin General Hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim survived, but sustained significant injuries. Detectives arrested 28-year-old Rayshan Quarles of Sacramento, 31-year-old Isaiah Ware of Stockton and 19-year-old Zachary Adler of Lodi on June 1.
