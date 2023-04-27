STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District said two recent challenges are making it difficult to mosquitoes at bay: low mosquitofish production and the onset of the Western treehole mosquito.

“Although these challenges are occurring, the district wants the public to know they are temporary,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said. “As the weather warms soon, we expect to see an increase in the mosquitofish production.”