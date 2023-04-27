STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District said two recent challenges are making it difficult to mosquitoes at bay: low mosquitofish production and the onset of the Western treehole mosquito.
“Although these challenges are occurring, the district wants the public to know they are temporary,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said. “As the weather warms soon, we expect to see an increase in the mosquitofish production.”
Due to a cold winter and cool weather extending into spring, mosquitofish development was hindered, making less fish available for the public, the district said.
Until mosquitofish are readily available, the district said it would be prioritizing their use.
The public will still be able to request the mosquitofish, but the district will inspect the area with reported infestation, and if necessary, treat the source.
The location of the infestation will be included on a list for future mosquitofish delivery.
The district continues to encourage homeowners with neglected swimming pools to consider cleaning and restoring the water to swimmable conditions.
Other sources of water will be handled by the district on a case-by-case basis after inspection. There is no direct cost to request service, the district said.
The Western treehole mosquito has recently been detected in the county, and as its name implies, develops in treeholes, the holes in the trunk of trees, as well as artificial containers and tires.
“Normally, this species is one of the first to emerge as the weather warms in the spring,” district assistant manager John Fritz said. “We have been fortunate in the past few years that this species has been less of a nuisance due to several drought years. Because of the wet winter, dormant eggs are hatching in large numbers.”
The district will continue monitoring the the species development, but said that this is only a temporary occurrence.
The district is also reminding the public that mosquitoes only need a tablespoon of water to develop. Residents are advised to inspect properties and remove even the smallest amounts of water, as well as remove any unwanted containers and store necessary containers in a dry area.
Use insect repellent containing EPA-registered active ingredients, including DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535, according to label instructions, when outdoors.
Wear long pants, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts, and other protective clothing outdoors. Make sure that your home has tight-fitting screens on doors and windows, as well, the district said.
To request District service, call 209-982-4675, or 800-300-4675.
