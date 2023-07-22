The local real estate market remains tight.
Despite a slowing economy and mortgage rates over 7%, the Lodi real estate market is still heading upward, according to real estate website Zillow.
The online real-estate marketplace company predicts home values in the 95240 zip code will increase by 3.4% over the next 12 months. It says the typical home value in that zip code is currently $457,099, down from $475,780 a year ago.
Local mortgage banker Wes Rice concurs with the Zillow prediction, saying he thinks home prices could increase as much as 4% in the foreseeable future. Rice credits the rise in home values to lack of inventory.
“We’re in the 60s range right now,” indicating there are 60-some homes on the market today in the greater Lodi area. He says inventory is half what it was only last year, which keeps prices up.
The lending picture, however, is still a little dim, mostly because of high interest rates and a shortage of homes for sale. Rice said he had hoped, even predicted, that rates would be closer to 5% by this summer. He does, however, expect rates to be lower—maybe even down to 5% – by the end of the year.
Current rates have also put a damper on the re-finance market. Rice says refi’s aren’t completely dead, but they are down a whopping 80% from 2021 levels.
“No one’s really doing it (refi) now,” says Rice. The only ones requesting refi loans these days are those who have to, for such reasons as a divorce, or those who have lots of high-interest credit card debt, and they refinance to pay off the cards.
Lodi Realtor Larry Underhill with Statesman Realty says, “In a nutshell, the lack of inventory is driving prices higher and keeping the market hot.”
As of today, there are 34 single-family homes listed for sale in Lodi. Average days on market is a bit higher at 24 days, but still short compared to other market seasons of the past, according to Underhill. He also expects the current market conditions to continue.
“I’m expecting the current tight inventory to continue for years to come. Demand is high and growing,” he says.
Realtor Ryan Sherman with Sherman and Associates says he’s “cautiously optimistic.” He says what the federal reserve does in the next few months will largely determine what direction the real estate market will take.
Sherman believes the Federal Reserve will increase rates one more time, then possibly begin cutting them by the end of the year. “If the Fed reduces rates, the market could take off again,” he says.
“The market is in a slack-tide” period right now,” says Sherman, as it waits for what the Fed will do next. Until then, he says there’s “not much inventory out there.” The lack of inventory has resulted in significant competition among buyers for the limited homes available. And many listings are once again receiving multiple offers.
Sherman says he closed a deal in Woodbridge recently for $2.5 million, and it was an all-cash offer. “There’s a lot of cash out there,” he says.
He says he listed a property for $450,000 and it generated five offers. He had another listing for $950,000 and that one received nine offers, some of them all-cash. Of the offers, some of them were significantly over asking price, he says.
Sherman says buyers are willing to pay for “turn-key” properties, ones that have already been remodeled or updated. “If they need work, they are sitting longer,” he says.
He also said first-time homebuyers are starved for inventory, meaning there aren’t many listings at the $450,000 price point. When they do come up, they usually receive multiple offers, as well.
Roxanne Rocha with Berkshire-Hathaway Realty says she’s also optimistic about the market, even though low inventory continues to have an impact. She says when a “well-priced” home comes on the market, it’s snapped up within a week or less.
Rocha says prices are rebounding from last year. “The median price has declined about 3% from last year, but seems to be on the rise.” The average listing price for properties on the market today is $958,000, according to Trend Graphix. But Rocha hastens to add, “There are a lot of high-priced homes on the market today,” which is why the average seems higher.
Current interest rates have not prevented some people from buying a home. “Although the interest rates have been a shock to some, people can still qualify for their loans and are buying the home they want,” she says.
Many people, she says, are waiting for the market to crash and prices to come down. “I don’t expect the real estate market to crash as many are predicting or holding out for. The environment is not the same as 2006-2008.”
In her eyes, the local real estate market remains strong. “People are qualifying for loans, the job market is strong, housing starts are up 5.7%, mortgage delinquencies have only risen .04% from last year, and the percentage of people who own their home or have good equity is over 70%,” she says. “The Lodi market is strong in all price ranges.”
