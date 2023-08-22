The Lodi Site Plan and Architectural review Committee on Wednesday will consider two projects proposed for two vacant yet visible sites along major thoroughfares.
The first project is a car wash to be located at 515 S. Lower Sacramento Road, located south of the Raley’s shopping center and north of Lodi Christian School and Gracepoint Church.
According to Wednesday’s agenda, applicant Mark Enes has proposed to construct a 114-foot-long car wash building totaling 3,956 square feet that will include a car wash tunnel, equipment room, office space, and an employee lounge.
The facility will also have three, 198-foot long, queuing lanes along the east side of the main building facing South Lower Sacramento Road and 11 covered vacuum stalls — including one ADA accessible space — along the west side of the building.
The project’s site totals 7.5 acres, and the car wash will be located in the center of the parcel, 140 feet from South Lower Sacramento Road, according to staff
There will be three parking spaces, including one ADA accessible space on the western portion of the site.
The exterior facade of the project will be comprised of split-faced and smooth-faced concrete masonry on the lower portions of the building and stucco on the upper portions.
Predominant colors will be grey on the lower portion of the building and white on the upper portion.
The building trim will be green and will match the canopy for the vacuum stalls, according to staff.
A second commercial development is planned for the site. A representative of the applicant told the Lodi City Council on July 19 that the specific second project has not been determined.
The second project that SPARC will be discussing Wednesday is the long-awaited Boxcar project at the corner of Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street.
Applicant John Vierra is proposing a one- and two-story project similar to a food court using repurposed shipping containers as the primary design element.
The shipping containers will be eatery spaces — including bistros to coffee shops, beer and wine tasting venues — with some being stacked to provide a second level to the project.
There will also be a canopy covering a portion of the site, a restroom building, and a barrel tower, staff said.
Vierra told the News-Sentinel last month that there will be a focus on making Boxcar family-friendly, with a designated play area for children, an arcade in one of the spaces, and maybe even a water feature.
He add that construction is anticipated to begin next year.
Staff said the Boxcar project is similar to other food court projects in California such as the “Steelcraft” in Bellflower, built several years ago.
The company that built Steelcraft has another location in the same style in Garden Grove.
Boxcar was initially planned for the corner of Lockeford and Church, but Vierra’s client acquired the current location about six months after approval, and felt it would be an ideal site for the project.
Should the project be approved Wednesday, the plan is for the first phase to include 12 vendor users with the potential to expand up to 24 in the second phase.
Vendors could include retail as well as eateries and tasting rooms, but wining and dining will be the focus of the first phase.
Patrons of Boxcar would purchase food and drinks, then eat in a shared dining area, like an upscale food court. Hours of operation would end at 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s SPARC meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St.
