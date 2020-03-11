LODI — A memorial service and Mass for councilman Bob Johnson, who passed away on Feb. 26, will be held today at 11 a.m. in Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut St., Lodi. It will be followed by a celebration of life at Wine & Roses.
— Oula Miqbel
Lawn mowing app launches in Lodi
LODI — GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Lodi.
Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their desired service date and lawn care needs.
Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides.
Homeowners can then select whom they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
To learn more about GreenPal visit www. yourgreenpal.com
— Oula Miqbel
Input sought on Galt Market plan
GALT — The City of Galt City is seeking community input for the Galt Market Community Plan.
An online survey allows residents to offer their input on the city’s plans about what can be done with the 44-acre Civic Center properties that currently include City Hall, Littleton Center, the Sports Complex, the Galt Market, parking areas and adjacent private lands.
To take the city survey visit, https://bit.ly /38F3vDj or visit the City of Galt Facebook page at www.facebook. com/CityofGalt/.
— Oula Miqbel
Pacific closes campus amid virus concerns
STOCKTON — The University of the Pacific Interim President Maria Pallavicini announced the university would close its campus to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
The university will transition from in-person to remote instruction and exams. Campuses will remain open; however, students are encouraged to return to or remain in their permanent residences at the conclusion of spring break.
Spring break for semester-based programs on the Stockton campus will be extended one week, through March 20, to give students, faculty and staff time to prepare for this transition.
Beginning March 23, undergraduate and graduate classes in Stockton will be delivered via remote instruction.
“As University of the Pacific makes decisions to adjust to this unprecedented time in our world, the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our first consideration,” said Maria Pallavicini, the university’s interim president. “After consulting with public health experts and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, we are taking these steps to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 across our communities. Many people across the university have been working intently on this and I thank them for their efforts.”
— Oula Miqbel
Science Olympiad to be at McNair High Saturday
STOCKTON — The 34th Annual San Joaquin County Regional Elementary Science Olympiad will be held Saturday at Ronald E. McNair High School at 9 a.m.
The olympiad consists of academic competitions following the format of board games, TV shows and athletic games.
Events cover the range of scientific disciplines, including ornithology, protein modeling, circuit lab, crime busters, food science, water quality, gravity vehicle and others.
Saturday’s olympiad is for third- through sixth- grade students. Middle school and high school students competed on March 7.
Reese, Parklane, Vinewood and Woodbridge elementary schools will be representing Lodi Unified School District this weekend.
McNair High School is located at 9550 Ronald E. McNair Way in Stockton.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. Sheriff’s Office catches 2nd jail escapee
FRENCH CAMP — The San Joauqin County Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday that 23-year-old Elijah Cervantes was taken into custody in Stockton earlier in the day.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cervantes was arrested by officials with the AB 109 Task Force, the California Department of Corrections FAT Team and the United States Marshals after a vehicle pursuit and collision in front of St. Mary’s High School in Stockton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cervantes was one of five San Joaquin County Jail inmates scheduled to be interviewed for the Delancey Street rehabilitation program in San Francisco on March 5.
He and 34-year-old Stevie Wilson escaped custody in the 600 block of Embarcadero Street in San Francisco that day. Wilson was arrested on Tuesday at about 12:20 p.m.
Both were returned to San Joaquin County Jail after their arrests, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers