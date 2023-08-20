Brookdale Lodi is inviting the public to meet some of its residents, play some games and check out dozens of classic cars next week, all in an effort to fight Alzheimer’s.
Brookdale’s classic car show fundraiser is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at both Brookdale locations, 2150 and 2220 W. Kettleman Lane. All proceeds will be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Anne Crutchfield, Brookdale’s resident programs coordinator, said some 45 classic cars will fill both facility parking lots, and she’s hoping the event will raise $5,000 for the association.
“It’s Hot August Nights, and we’ve done the car show before, but not to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association,” she said. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
Along with viewing automobiles that include lowriders, muscle cars and pick-up trucks, guests can listen to live music and watch a traditional Mexican dance troupe. There will also be carnival games for youngsters to play.
Food will be provided, and there will be a no-host bar with wine and beer for the adults.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with the disease, of which 73% are 75 years of age and older. About one in nine people age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, and the percentage of people with the disease increases with age.
The association said 5% of those 65-74, 13.1% of those 75 to 84, and 33.3% of people older than 85 have the disease.
People younger than 65 can also develop Alzheimer’s dementia, the association said. Although prevalence studies of younger onset dementia in the United States are limited, researchers believe about 110 of every 100,000 people ages 30-64 years, or about 200,000 Americans in total, have younger-onset dementia.
“This is a fun, family event,” Crutchfield said. “We’d just like people to come out and meet some of our residents. They love to see new faces.”
