LODI — A spokesperson for Walgreens said the recent week-long closure at the 75 N. Ham Lane was not due to a security breach.
“Routine maintenance for the store operating system required some troubleshooting that simply took longer than expected,” spokeswoman Kris Lathan told the News-Sentinel Tuesday.
The store closed temporarily on Oct. 18 and reopened Oct. 24.
— Wes Bowers
City of Lodi to host virtual Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving
LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is letting the turkeys run this Thanksgiving.
The Free Range Turkey Trot is a family-friendly virtual fitness challenge that will be held during the week of Nov. 22 to 29. Participants can run or walk a distance of their choice, and submit their miles toward the 1,000-mile group goal. This virtual challenge can be completed in participants’ neighborhoods, at a local park, or even on a treadmill.
PRCS asks anyone participating in local parks to adhere to park-specific signs, as some amenities are still closed. Participants should also follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Participants who register prior to Nov. 11 will receive a Free Range Turkey Trot T-shirt. Registration costs $30 per adult or $15 per child.
For more information or to register, visit www.lodi.gov/PRCS.
— K. Cathey
‘Check Before You Burn’ returns Nov. 1
MODESTO — From Nov. 1 through the end of February each year, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District enforces its “Check Before You Burn” residential wood-burning program. The goal of the program is to reduce emissions and air pollution caused by wood-burning stoves and fireplaces.
Residents whose only source of heat is a wood-burning stove or who live in an area where natural gas service is not available may apply for an exemption. The air pollution control district also offers a BurnCleaner program with incentives for replacing a wood-burning stove with an EPA-certified or pellet-fueled device.
Residents who do choose to burn are encouraged to ensure that all firewood is clean, dry and seasoned. Burning newspapers, magazines, trash or plastics in fireplaces or stoves is illegal.
For more information, to see when burning is permitted or to report a violation, visit www.valley air.org/aqinfo/cbyb.htm.
— K. Cathey
Walnut Grove Library to host vote center
WALNUT GROVE — The Walnut Grove Library is one of 11 locations in the Sacramento Public Library system that will host an in-person voting center during the general election. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3 for voters.
Additionally, 26 libraries in the Sacramento system, including Galt’s Marian O. Lawrence Library and the Isleton Library, have official drop-boxes where voters can deliver their absentee ballots. For information about voting at the library and drop box hours — which vary by location — visit www.saclibrary.org/vote or call 916-331-8683.
— K. Cathey
Amazon hiring seasonal employees
SEATTLE — Amazon is hiring more than 19,000 seasonal workers across California this holiday season.
New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Seasonal positions have the potential to lead to long-term careers inside or outside of the company. Many job locations also include bonus holiday incentives.
Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing shipping and delivering customer orders, and can also include a wide variety of other jobs including managing people, being a safety ambassador, working in HR, IT, operating robotics, and more.
For more information, visit www.amazon.com/apply.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
ABC agents to patrol this Halloween
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control today announced that agents will be working in communities throughout California to make this year’s Halloween as safe as possible by providing education about current health orders to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, Californians are encouraged to review the state’s safety guidelines for Halloween and Día de Muertos released by the California Department of Public Health.
ABC agents will visit ABC-licensed businesses to check on compliance with current health orders, and to reduce alcohol service to obviously intoxicated patrons and underage youths. Licensees need to make sure their employees are wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing measures.
The department also advises anyone of legal drinking age to help reduce DUIs by designating a non-drinking driver before travelling to a location where alcohol is sold.
Funding for Halloween enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Special to the News-Sentinel