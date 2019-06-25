LODI — The California Department of Transportation will close the southbound on and off-ramps on Highway 99 at Turner Road in Lodi for curb, gutter and sidewalk work this week. The ramps will be closed Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should expect delays of about five minutes, Caltrans said.
— Wes Bowers
Wes Bowers joins the News-Sentinel team
LODI — Wes Bowers has joined the Lodi News-Sentinel’s newsroom as the crime reporter. He will also handle the education and religion beats.
He replaces reporter John Bays, who has left to explore other opportunities.
Bowers previously worked at the News-Sentinel from January 2014 to April 2015. He has also worked at the Stockton Record and for Milpitas Post Newspapers.
— Kyla Cathey
Lodi Police arrest two for DUI over the weekend
LODI — The Lodi Police Department arrested two people while conducting a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday in the 100 block of South Cherokee Lane from
7 p.m. and 3 a.m.
In addition, nine drivers were cited or arrested for driving a vehicle without a license or with suspended or revoked licenses. Five vehicles were towed, police said.
— Wes Bowers