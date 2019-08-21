STOCKTON — Later start times for middle and high school students will have detrimental impacts on daily operations, Lodi Unified School District officials said this week.
The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday night unanimously approved a letter to state elected officials opposing Senate Bill 328.
Authored by Senator Anthony Portantino, D-Glendale, SB 328 would require the school day begin no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools, and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools, including those operated as charter schools.
“Before I was on the board, this came to the district’s attention in the past,” board president Gary Knackstedt said. “In those years, the community was really against it.”
Knackstedt authored the letter presented Tuesday, and said the bill’s “one-size fits all” approach to school start times takes away local control and ability to make the best decisions for the Lodi Unified community.
Knackstedt said in the letter that later start times would require the district to adjust transportation for students from home to school and back, in addition to increasing costs for more buses.
The district is currently facing a bus driver shortage, Knackstedt said, and cannot afford the manpower to operate additional vehicles.
After-school programs would be affected as well, he said, as families who cannot adjust their work schedules will have to find additional supervision for their children when classes end.
Knackstedt said the district would be unable to accommodate additional morning and after-school supervision for families who will need it.
Extra-curricular activities will also be negatively impacted, he said.
Athletics teams typically practice after school and will have to push start times to later in the day, meaning students would get home later. In addition, students currently miss one class when traveling to events is required, and with later start times, they could potentially miss two periods of education, according to Knackstedt.
In addition, students who arrive home later in the day will most likely stay up later finishing homework and preparing for the next day, he said.
These impacts are counterproductive to the bill’s goal of trying to help students receive more sleep needed to perform well at school, the letter stated.
Lodi High School student Dylan Rogers, who serves as a student representative with the board of education, said a later start to the school day sounded appealing to many of his classmates at first. However, for many students, particularly athletes, a later start time means a longer day overall.
“I’m on the football team, and practice starts at 3:30 p.m.,” he said. “Right now, I don’t usually get home until about 6 p.m., and by the time I eat and shower, it’s already 10 p.m. A later start time would push that all back and we’d be up even later.”
Michelle Orgon, president of the Lodi Education Association, said school boards and districts should be the entities that determine start times, not the legislature.
“Local control starts with the board, and they should be controlling what happens locally with the district’s start and end times,” she said. “It starts with us. We should be making those decisions.”
Senate Bill requires school districts to comply by July 1, 2021, or by the date of which a district’s collective bargaining agreement that is operative on Jan. 1, 2019, expires, whichever is later.
First introduced in 2017, it was vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year. Portantino has claimed later start times would improve students’ health and education, and reintroduced SB 328 this past spring.
The bill was heard by the Assembly Appropriations Committee last week and placed in a suspense file, a holding place for bills with potentially significant impact on the state.
The bill will be heard at another suspense file hearing before an Aug. 30 deadline in which fiscal committees must meet and report bills.
“You’ve researched this thoroughly,” board member Ron Freitas told Knackstedt before the final vote. “There really is no benefit from this bill and it’s very detrimental to our district.”