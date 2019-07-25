The California Department of Transportation will perform one-way traffic control at various locations for striping operations on Highway 12 from Tower Parkway to the Calaveras County line. Work will occur as follows:
• One-way traffic in both directions from Tower Parkway to Lower Sacramento Road July 28 to Aug. 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Lower Sacramento Road to Highway 99 July 28 to Aug. 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Highway 99 to Guild Avenue July 28 to Aug. 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Bruella Road to the Calaveras County line July 28 to Aug. 2 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect 10 to 15-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Free computer classes at Lodi Public Library
Lodi Public Library is offering free classes in the Computer Learning Center at 201 W. Locust St. All classes require advance registration. Visit the library, call 209-333-5554, or email Lodi.Library.CLC @gmail.com.
The following classes are being offered:
• Computer basics and Internet: Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
• Microsoft Word: Aug. 5, 6, 12 and 14 at 9 a.m.
• Managing Files and Folders: Aug. 7 and 8 at 9 a.m.
• Email and Cloud computing: Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.
— Wes Bowers
County offers rebates for clean mowers
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is offering residents rebates on their lawn mowers as part of the Clean Green Yard Machines Residential Rebate Program.
The program provides two flexible options for rebates to San Joaquin Valley residents. People can replace old gas and diesel powered lawn mowers with new electric lawn mowers, or purchase new electric powered landscape equipment for their yards.
Complete information about requirements and eligibility for the program is available online at http://valleyair.org/grants/.
Eligible rebate amount is based on the purchase price of the lawn care equipment and excludes additional costs such as taxes, fees, accessories and delivery charges.
For any questions about the program, please contact staff at (559) 230-5800, or via e-mail at grants@ valleyair.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Army offering bonuses to new recruits
SACRAMENTO — The U.S. Army is offering up to $40,000 in bonuses for new recruits who enlist by the end of September.
Bonuses vary depending on the individual's job selection, qualifications, length of enlistment, and basic training ship date.
Current incentives include up to $40,000 for selecting infantry, up to $16,000 for near-term ship dates, up to $25,000 for critical skills, $10,000 for Airborne or Ranger options, up to $40k for certain civilian acquired skills. The maximum allowable total bonus per individual is $40,000.
The Army is nearing the end of the recruiting year and has a variety of occupations currently available for individuals prepared to ship to basic training in the next two months, to include: infantryman, Special Forces candidate, cannon crewmember, joint fire support specialist, fire control specialist, multiple launch rocket system crewmember, field artillery fire finder radar operator, patriot fire control enhanced operator/maintainer, patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer, cavalry scout, M1 armor crewman, signal support systems specialist.
The U.S. Army also offers up to $65,000 in student loan reimbursement for certain occupations.
To become a soldier, individuals must meet all cognitive, physical and moral requirements.
For more information or to request an interview about the student loan reimbursement program, contact Joe Barker at joseph.c.barker8.civ@mail.mil or 916-844-1313.
— Oula Miqbel