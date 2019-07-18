LODI — The California Department of Transportation will perform 55-hour, extended single-lane closures, alternating between northbound and southbound Interstate 5 at Beaver Slough between Walnut Grove Road and Peltier Road for bridge work.
The closure is scheduled to begin today at 10 p.m. and is expected to be complete on Monday at 5 a.m. No detours are required or provided as at least one lane of both northbound and southbound I-5 will be open at all times during the roadwork.
Work will begin today when the right lane and outside shoulder of northbound I-5 at Beaver Slough will be closed. All southbound lanes of I-5 will be open during work on northbound I-5.
Once work on northbound I-5 is complete, both lanes will re-open to and work will shift to southbound I-5, when the right lane and outside shoulder will be closed. Upon completion, all lanes will be open as normal.
Motorists should expect up to at least 30-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
— Wes Bowers
One-way traffic control on Highway 12 to begin Sunday
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will perform one-way traffic control at various locations for striping operations on Highway 12 from Tower Parkway to the Calaveras County line. Work will occur as follows:
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Tower Parkway and Glasscock Road to Lower Sacramento Road on Sunday through next Friday 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Lower Sacramento Road to Highway 99 July 26 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions on Victor Road from Highway 99 to the Calaveras County line Sunday to next Friday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
— Wes Bowers
National Night Out registration deadline extended to July 26
LODI — The deadline to register your party for National Night Out has been extended to July 26.
Registration forms can be found at www.lodi.gov/327/National-Night-Out. For more information, call the Lodi Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit at 209-333-6787, or email krobertson@lodi.gov or fgiuliani@lodi.com.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Police Foundation to host golf tournament on Aug. 3
LODI — The Lodi Police Foundation will hold its 29th annual Golf Tournament at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club on Aug. 3. Registration and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble featuring lunch, prizes, snacks and beverages throughout the course.
No-host cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner and a raffle at 6:30 p.m.
The fee is $150 per golfer, and $50 per person if you are only eating dinner.
Sponsorships ranging from $200 to $5,000 are also available. The deadline to register is July 19. Make checks payable to the Lodi Police Foundation and send them to Central Valley Community Bank, Attention: Gina Manley, 1901 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi, Calif., 95252.
For more information, call 209-333-5001.
— Wes Bowers
Clean Park Safe Kid Initiative launched in Lodi
LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Culture Services staff encourage resident to get involved with the Lodi Parks People program and its Clean Park Safe Kid Initiative.
Lodi Parks People are community members willing to assist with litter clean up and weeding in their neighborhood park.
Parks staff hope that the Clean Park Safe Kid Initiative will assist a parks staff that at times is overwhelmed with cleaning up messes and vandalism in the parks.
Volunteers can coordinate with the parks staff to pick up a cleaning kit, which consists of a five-gallon bucket, trash grabbers, latex gloves and trash bags.
Parks staff hope increasing citizen involvement will help foster a safe recreational space for park-goers.
Participants interested in volunteering, are encouraged to email troletto@lodi.gov or visit the park's website at www.lodi.gov.
Information for the Clean Park Safe Kid Initiative can be found in The Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services winter/spring 2019 activity guide.
— Oula Miqbel
Master Gardeners to teach how to save water in landscaping
STOCKTON — Having a beautiful yard doesn’t have to mean using a lot of water or spending a lot of money. The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners will be sharing pointers on taking some of the guesswork out of keeping your yard healthy while using less water.
This class will be covering topics including using proper techniques to create an attractive landscape to daily maintenance and irrigation while benefiting the environment. The list of benefits are many: using less water = lower water bills; conserving natural resources; providing natural habitat for plants, wildlife and pollinators; decreasing air pollution by reducing the pumping and treatment of required water; reduce home and office heating and cooling cost through proper selection and placement of shade trees and shrubs; reduction of runoff which carries topsoils, fertilizers and pesticides into our lakes, rivers and streams; fewer yard trimmings to be managed or landfilled; reduced landscaping labor and maintenance costs.
People will be sent home with ideas and handouts as resources.
The class will be offered on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Master Gardener Office, 2101 E. Earhart Ave. Stockton.
The class is free, call to reserve your seat 209-953-6100.
— Oula Miqbel
Disney channel stars coming to Stockton Kidz Expo
STOCKTON — Disney Channel stars Navia Robinson and Issac Brown, of Raven’s Home, will be at Saturday’s Kidz Expo to meet fans, sign autographs and perform during the second annual family-friendly event.
The Kidz Expo will feature interactive vendor booths, inflatable bounce houses, a video game truck, free face painting, balloon animals, and more activities, shopping, and entertainment including Chase Chevrolet’s Chase Drive-in Movie Play area.
Activities, shopping, and entertainment start from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont St., Stockton.
Tickets for the Kidz Expo can be purchased at http://www.gatehouselive.com/expos/kidz/stockton/. Tickets purchased in advance cost $6.50, a family pack of four tickets cost $21. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
— Oula Miqbel