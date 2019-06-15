Following the retirement of Dr. Kathy Hart, the San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees on Friday announced that they have entered into contract discussions with Dr. Omid Pourzanjani to become Delta’s next president and superintendent.
“The board of trustees is delighted to welcome Dr. Pourzanjani to the Delta College family and we look forward to a productive partnership in the years to come,” said Board President Dr. Catherine Mathis in a Friday press release.
Pourzanjani is expected to start before the fall 2019 semester.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Pourzanjani said.
During Pourzanjani’s nearly 25-year career at Golden West College, he held numerous positions including professor, department chair and instructional dean, according to the press release, as well as vice president of instruction and student learning.
Pourzanjani is currently a visiting chancellor at the California Community College Chancellor’s office.
As he steps into his new role, one of Pourzanjani’s first priorities will be preparing Delta College for its upcoming accreditation visit.
“We need to improve a few things, but I think for the most part the biggest thing is getting ready for accreditation,” Pourzanjani said.
Trustee Charles Jennings said he and his fellow trustees are looking forward to getting to know Pourzanjani better in the coming days and weeks, and to ratifying the new president’s contract during their July board meeting.
“The board thinks that he’s the right person at the right time for Delta College,” Jennings said. “He has the background and experience that will move the college forward at this time. He’s impressed the board and everybody that’s had a chance to talk with him so far.”