More blackouts a possibility as heat blankets Central Valley

As the Central Valley experiences one of the longest triple-digit heat waves of the year, local and state energy companies are warning customers of potential rolling blackouts this week to lighten the load on equipment.
Lodi Electric Utility is asking customers to curtail all nonessential electrical use through Wednesday after the state issued a Stage 3 grid emergency last Friday and a grid warning notice Monday afternoon.
The California Independent System Operator issued the grid warning notice at about 1 p.m. Monday, forecasting a possible system reserve deficiency from 3 to 10 p.m.
Lodi Electric announced it was likely the agency would have to shed its power load to reduce energy demand Monday evening, and that CAISO may call on the utility to implement rolling outages that evening.
It was unknown when the outages would occur, the utility said, but they would only last for about an hour.
The affected neighborhoods included the Park West area; Hutchins Street to Mills Avenue and Holly Street to Tokay Street; and Kettleman Lane to Century Boulevard between the Woodbridge Canal and Sylvia Drive.
The grid warning notice was declared seven hours after CAISO issued a flex alert urging residents to voluntarily curtail all nonessential electrical use between 3 and 10 p.m.
A grid emergency was declared by CAISO at about 6:30 p.m. Friday due to insufficient energy reserves, according to Melissa Price, Lodi Electric’s rates and resources manager.
“Alerts, warnings and emergency notices are issued by CAISO when operating reserves or transmission capacity limitations threaten the ability of the (agency) to safely and reliably operate the power grid,” she said.
In response to the emergency declaration, Lodi Electric shed its power load and reduced energy demand at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, impacting 1,460 customers, Price said. Customers were without power for about an hour, she said.
The utility was then notified at about 8 p.m. that the Stage 3 emergency had been lifted, and power was restored to all Lodi customers by 8:04 p.m., she said.
There were two additional outages in Lodi over the weekend, however, Price said they were unrelated to the shedding event from the prior evening.
A transformer tripped off line at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, leaving 14 customers without power for about 30 minutes. At 9:15 p.m., crews were called out to a leaking transformer that cut power to 16 customers. Power was restored by 10:40 p.m., Price said.
Residents throughout San Joaquin County experienced blackouts or outages over the weekend, as more than 53,000 Stockton residents were without power Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Record.
Brandi Merlo, spokeswoman for Pacific Gas & Electric in San Joaquin County, said the outage, which lasted from 6:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, was a result of equipment failure due to the region’s excessive heat.
According to PG&E’s outage map, some 27 residents of Lockeford and Victor were without power Monday. In Lockeford, 18 residents lost power at 11:57 a.m. and PG&E was assessing the cause.
The Victor outage was caused by a transformer problem that began at 8:44 p.m. Sunday night. Power was expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Monday, according to PG&E.
Merlo said PG&E will not implement rolling blackouts or outages unless directed by CAISO. As of Monday, the ISO had not directed the agency to do so in San Joaquin County, she said.
“As soon as we get direction, we have to respond in 10 minutes,” she said. “It all happens very quickly. But, we’ve had no direction either way. Right now we’re asking our customers to do whatever they can to conserve their electricity.”
There have been four power outages in Sacramento County, however, the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District reported all were unplanned. None of the outages affected Galt or the surrounding region, SMUD said.
However, the agency is asking its customers to limit electricity use from 1-9 p.m. this week. Residential customers are being encouraged to set thermostats to 80 degrees or higher, as well as limit the use of both hot and cold water to lower the demand for electricity for pumping, processing and delivery.
Commercial customers are being asked to reduce lighting not essential for safety in garages, hallways, lobbies, warehouses and displays. Minimizing the use of office equipment, supply and exhaust fans, circulating pumps, and maintenance and repair equipment will also lower the demand for electricity, SMUD said.
If customers follow SMUD’s recommendations, the agency said it would be able to avoid any power blackouts.
Because of the extreme heat, which reached 105 degrees on Monday and is expected to be as high as 107 degrees today and 102 degrees tomorrow, the City of Lodi opened a public cooling center in Crete Hall at Hutchins Street Square on Monday.
The center will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. each day, and has a capacity for 24 visitors, along with four tables for individual households with multiple members.
Visitors are required to wear face coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they will be screened for symptoms before entering. Anyone displaying symptoms will not be allowed inside.
The City of Galt opened a cooling center last Friday at the Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave. The center will be open through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Air conditioning, seating, water, restrooms and WiFi will be available. The site will follow the guidelines set out by the California Department of Public Health due to the pandemic, and masks are required.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation allowing some energy users and utilities across the state to tap into backup energy sources, and sent a letter demanding the state energy commission, state public utilities commission and the CAISO investigate the energy blackouts that occurred over the weekend, arguing the power shutoffs occurred without prior warning, according to www.cnbc.com.