Fireworks go on sale leading up to the Fourth celebration

Fireworks booths began popping up around Lodi last week, and Tuesday was the first day that residents could begin purchasing the legal, safe and sane Independence Day explosives.
Safe and sane fireworks are those that have been tested and approved by the California Fire Marshal, and are only sold at booths approved by city governments.
Fireworks purchased elsewhere are most likely illegal within Lodi city limits. Examples of illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, Roman candles and mortars, or anything that is launched higher than 12 feet in the air.
The Lodi Fire Department encourages residents who purchase fireworks to read all directions and always have an adult present when using them.
Fireworks should only be used outdoors and never lit near dry grass or other flammable materials.
In addition, it is recommended you only light one firework at a time and have a bucket of water or hose nearby in case of accidents.
According to the fire department, there are six local nonprofits selling fireworks at booths this year:
• Lodi Basketball Academy at 333 S. Lower Sacramento Road
• Lifeline Church at 2418 W. Kettleman Lane
• Gravity Church at 480 S. Cherokee Lane
• Lodi Adopt A Child at 1320 W. Lockeford St.
• Emanuel Lutheran Church at 530 W. Lodi Ave.
• First Baptist Church of Lodi at 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road
Residents can purchase fireworks at local booths until 9 p.m. on July 4. To report illegal firework use, contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727
City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host the first Fourth of July at Lodi Lake in three years on Monday.
The event begins at 7 a.m. when the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi returns with its 51st annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at the Kiwanis Picnic Area in the park.
Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 5-12. Those younger than 5 are admitted free. Breakfast will be served until 11 a.m.
Fourth of July festivities at the lake kick off at noon when the beach and boathouse open.
Vendors will be on-hand throughout the park with food including hot dogs, hamburgers and sodas.
There is no fee to attend Fourth of July at Lodi Lake, but admission to the beach is $3 per person. Children younger than 2 are admitted free.
Park visitors will also be allowed to rent boats from the Headwaters Boathouse, and details will be posted at the park.
Parking for those with disabilities will be available on Laurel Avenue, and no parking will be available on the west side of Lodi Lake. The nature area will be closed for the day as well. The event concludes with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
