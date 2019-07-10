At Tuesday morning's shirtsleeve session, Lodi Public Works staff gave a presentation requesting the city update its existing flood protection plan so that it meets the requirements laid out in a state-mandated 200-year flood protection plan that was updated in 2016.
The flood protection plan comes as a result of Senate Bill 5, which passed in 2007 following Hurricane Katrina.
California Legislators passed the bill in 2007 in an effort to strengthen the states flood protection program by requiring cities adopt a 200-year flood protection plan that was outlined with flood risk management requirements.
With the introduction of SB5 and the 200-year flood protection regulations, it required the city to extend its risk management ordinances, according to the cities Senior Civil Engineer Sean Nathan.
“The city is in compliance with SB 5 except for some of the formalization of the Lodi Municipal Code and the plan amendment,” Public Works Director Charles Swimley said.
The city adopted a general plan for its flood protection general plan in 2015, and amended its zoning ordinance in 2016, and remapped flood zones in 2017.
“The amendments made in 2016 affect new development projects. In Dec. 2018 the city hired a firm to calibrate a 3-d model that identified critical location where floodwater would enter the city,” Nathan said.
With compliance of SB5, the city made changes to its General Plan that included increased building setbacks for flood fighting along levees; requirements to elevate buildings above the floodplain; or use flood-resistant building materials for development in areas identified as flood hazard zones on federal flood maps.
Undeveloped areas that do not meet the plans requirement must undergo improvements before development could start with SB 5 requirements would essentially be banned from permitting new development or issuing discretionary permits that would significantly change or intensify the use of existing structures.
“We are recommending a barrier wall at Mills and Turner because of the potential hotel that is going there. The structure itself will not be as impacted, but the parking garage runs the risk of flooding,” Nathan said.
The council will vote on installing the $150,000 flood barrier on Mills and Turner during at a future council meeting.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Lodi City Council had voted to install a $150,000 flood barrier. The vote has not yet taken place.