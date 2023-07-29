Every year on the first Tuesday in August, neighbors come together at block parties to show solidarity and unity against crime.
Aug. 1 is the annual National Night Out event, and this year marks the 40th that neighborhoods across the country will host gatherings of all sizes so residents can get acquainted with one another, as well as members of their local law enforcement agencies.
Lodi residents have been participating in the nationwide event since 1988, and this year some 50 get-togethers have been registered.
“National Night Out is an annual partnership campaign that aims to promote camaraderie between law enforcement and the community they serve,” Sgt. Matt Latino said.
In previous years, block parties have been as small as about half a dozen residents, to large gatherings of about 100 people at Vintage Church on Turner Road or Robinson’s Feed Co. on Victor Road. Lodi Police Department officers visit as many gatherings as they can, discussing how they are stepping-up efforts to fight crime, as well as providing tips on how residents can help each other and their neighborhoods stay safe.
Lodi Fire Department personnel also visits some events, as well as Lodi city staff and city council members.
Some visitors will be handing out informational pamphlets, badge stickers and other promotional products to event hosts throughout the evening.
There were more than 70 National Night Out gatherings throughout Lodi last year, including block parties, cookouts, ice cream socials and anti-crime rallies.
“In Lodi, National Night Out highlights the strong sense of community support for our law enforcement and professional staff,” Latino said. “The City of Lodi has employed Community Oriented Policing philosophies and strategies for decades, and National Night Out enables the police and the community the opportunity to come together under positive circumstances to promote meaningful dialogue about important social issues, and to establish partnerships within our communities.”
Created by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out’s goal is to increase crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and partnerships with police, and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and will fight to keep their community safe.
“National Night Out also aims to promote awareness of the criminal element, and to send a clear message to criminals – these communities will not tolerate crime,” Latino said.
For additional information, contact the police department’s Volunteer Partners and Chaplain Unit Supervisor Lt. Chet Somera at CSomera@lodi.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.