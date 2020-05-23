Local churches are finding innovative ways to worship during the pandemic, many turning to technology to congregate in the safe confines of their homes.
Following is a list of churches that are offering online services during the pandemic:
• Bear Creek Community Church will host a 9 a.m. Sunday. Find more at www.bearcreekchurch.com.
• Bethel Church in Lodi is holding live streaming services on the church’s Facebook page every Sunday at 10 a.m.
• Buddhist Church of Lodi is closed to all public and private services. However, Buddhist Churches of America has links to recordings of Juseige, Sanbutsuge and Junirai at www.buddhist churches
• Calvary Bible Church in Lodi will livestream services on Sunday. For information, visit www.facebook.com/
calvarylodi.
• Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church of Lodi will be holding online services every Sunday at 10 a.m. at www.cornerstonelodi .com/live.
• Emanuel Lutheran Church offers online services Sundays at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. at www.emanuellodi.com.
• English Oaks Seventh Day Adventist Church hosts a Bible study at 9:30 a.m. each Saturday and a live worship service at 10:45 a.m. each Saturday at www.youtube.com/c/
EnglishOaksSeventhDayAdventistChurch. They also post daily devotionals every morning Sunday through Friday.
• Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist is sharing sermons online at www.facebook.com/stjohnslodi.
• Faith Community Church will hold streaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Visit www.faithlodi.org.
• Fairmont Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold streaming services at 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays at www.fairmontsda.org while stay-at-home orders are in place.
• First Baptist Church of Lodi has launched its “Online Experience” at www.fbclodi.org.
The home page links to a special web portal where church members can watching video, interact with one another, and get information about the church’s activities during the pandemic.
• GracePoint Church uploads sermons every Saturday at www.gracepointlodi .com/resources/sermons; A Youth Ministry Livestream for both middle school and high school students can be viewed at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at www.tinyurl.com/gracepoint-youtube.
• Grace Presbyterian Church will livestream services this Sunday. For more information,
visit www.gracelodi.org/ livestream.
• Gravity Church hosts Friday Morning Fire live at 9 a.m.; Gravity Flow (prayer requests) live on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; Saturday service is live at 7 p.m.; and Sunday services are live at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/Gravity-115807229238. Those without Facebook can watch both Saturday and Sunday services, later uploaded at www.youtube.com/user/GravityChurch/featured. Bible studies are being hosted on Zoom, links are shared on Gravity Church's FB page every Tuesday.
• Ham Lane Church of Christ offers livestream worship services at 10 a.m. at www.facebook.com /HamLaneChurch or www.tinyurl.com/hamlanechurch-youtube.
• The Home Church has three options for how to watch this Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. livestreamed service at www.thehomechurch. net/coronavirus. The church is also offering livestreamed ladies’ prayer and encouragement meetings at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, virtual youth meetings at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, and an entertaining YouTube Bible study for children at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.
• Horizon Church is livestreaming its next service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.horizonweb.org, where visitors can also find daily devotions from the pastoral and elder team.
• Lifeline Church is livestreaming at 10 a.m. on Sundays at www.facebook. com/lifelinelodi and @lifelinelodi on Instagram. Pastor Elliot Jones is also sharing live messages of encouragement throughout the week.
• Lodi Community Church will livestream their services at 10 a.m. Sundays. For information, including a link to the livestream, visit www.facebook.com/lodicommunity.
• Pentacostals of Lodi will hold online services Sundays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at pentacostalsoflodi.org.
• Remedy Church will offer a livestream each Sunday throughout the pandemic. For more information, visit www.remedylodi.com.
• River Rock Fellowship will have online services at 9 a.m. on Sunday at live.rrf.church or www.
facebook.com/lodiriverrockfellowship.
• Salvation Army Lodi offers a livestream at 11 a.m. daily at www.facebook.com/LodiSalArmy.
• St. Anne’s Catholic Church, St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, and Mater Ecclesiae: Catholics have received a dispensation to miss Mass, and all daily and Sunday Masses in the Diocese of Stockton have been suspended. Broadcasted Masses, daily readings in text and audio formats, a collection of prayers, and other resources are available at www.stocktondiocese.org
/spiritualresources.
“Concedo una dispensa a los miembros de los Fieles Católicos de la obligación de asistir a Misa los domingos. Esta dispensa continuará hasta nuevo aviso,” dijo Obispo Myron J. Cotta. Los recursos en español, incluidas las transmisiones de La Misa y las oraciones, están disponibles en www.stocktondiocese.org/
coronavirus-2019-spanish. La misa también se suspende en la diócesis de Sacramento.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church is offering streaming services this Sunday, with an English stream at 10 a.m. Prayers with the pastor are held on Facebook daily at 6 and 9 a.m., noon, and 3, 6 and 9 p.m. For more information and links to the livestreams, visit www.stpaullodi.com. Un servicio religioso en español se llevará a cabo en línea a las 12:30 p.m. Domingo.
• United Christian Congregational Church is airing worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook. com/UCCCLodiCa.
• Vinewood Community Church is offering online services this weekend. Visit www.vinewoodchurch .com for information.
Any local churches that are streaming their services may email wesb@lodinews.com or kyla@lodinews.com. Email must include the name of the church, the internet address where livestreams or pre-recorded services can be viewed, and the times of any live services. Spanish language information is welcome.