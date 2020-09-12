LODI — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lodi High School Class of 1970’s 50th high school reunion has been rescheduled for Oct. 9, 2021. The class will celebrate its 50th and 51st reunions at the same time.
Details will remain the same and only the date will change. The event will be held at Hutchins Street Square.
For more information, to request an invitation, or to update your contact information, call Nikki Kiedrowski at 209-712-1236 or Nada Metcalf at 209-712-7334, or email lhs.classof1970@yahoo. com.
Written correspondence can be sent to Class of 1970, P.O. Box 1161, Woodbridge, CA 95258.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors seeks volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking one volunteer, a tenant older than 62, to serve on the Housing Authority Board. The deadline to submit applications is Oct. 2.
The board will consider qualified applications at the Nov. 3 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
‘Good Day’ adds hour to weekday lineup
SACRAMENTO — A month after marking its 25th anniversary, “Good Day” will celebrate its long success by adding another hour of programming Monday through Friday. That means “Good Day” will now run until 11 a.m. seven days a week, starting Monday, Sept. 14.
The show offers a mix of news, features, weather and traffic focused on the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto corridor.
“‘Good Day’ connects with the audience unlike anything else on TV,” KOVR/KMAX News Director Mike Dello Stritto said in a press release announcing the expansion. “And even during a pandemic there’s no shortage of the good happening in our communities. We want to celebrate the good.”
“The Drew Barrymore Show,” a new, uplifting talk show, will debut immediately after “Good Day” at 11 a.m. starting Monday, Sept. 14. Catch both shows on The CW, channel 31.
— K. Cathey