Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Lodi liquor store owner last month, the Lodi Police Department reported on Saturday.
After following up on multiple investigative leads, Lodi Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the Stockton Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Sheridan Thomas, 20, Maleek Carter-Rea, 19, and Larry Thornton, 19, for their alleged involvement in the murder of Gurminder Singh Parmar. All three suspects are from Stockton.
On Nov. 13 at around 11 p.m., officers responded to Tokay Liquors on Lockeford Street on a report of an unresponsive clerk. Once on scene, officers found Singh had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Singh, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thomas was charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Thornton was charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy. Carter-Rea was charged with robbery, conspiracy and a parole violation. All three suspects are being held with no bail at the San Joaquin County Jail.
This is an active investigation and the Lodi Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this case to contact Detective LaRue at 209-333-6873. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #20-6433.)