Sayla Music Academy is teaching its students life skills while immersing them in art of music.
“Music does a lot in the early brain development of children and it teaches them really good cognitive skills, creative skills and problem solving skills as well as discipline,” Sayla director and owner Chase Loeb said.
The academy offers a variety of lessons and activities for children of all ages. Private lessons are available for children 7 and older. Children can take lessons in piano, guitar, violin, cello and several others instruments.
Voice lessons are also available to children and are catered towards the child’s interest whether it be classical, pop, opera or music theater.
For those younger than 7, there are introductory classes available to prepare children for private lessons. There is also a toddler prelude class for children 2 to 4 years old.
“It’s like a music and movement class so they like play games and sing songs and stuff,” Loeb said.
Sayla also offers a youth orchestra and a youth choir. Anyone can join the choir, but children will need to have at least a year of experience playing their instrument to be in the orchestra.
Sayla also offers an open mic night for students to showcase their talents to the public. The event is open to local artists and musicians as well.
The school has a courtyard where they do live performances, and they sometimes partner with theater companies for theater productions.
“We’re providing jobs for young musicians to try to get out there and learn how to be professional musicians,” Loeb said.
Students have performed at the Lodi Grape Festival and other community events around Lodi. One of their students has even become the accompanist for a youth choir.
“When students learn music at a young age, it really helps their brain development,” Loeb said. “There are a lot of aspects of music that use both hands and also hand-eye coordination. It really jump-starts the brain. There is all this research saying that music is one of the greatest skills because it combines both the logic side of the brain and the creative side of the brain, and it really teaches children how to use those together.”
Loeb says music also teaches discipline because it requires a lot of practice and teaches children how to build habits and develop an acquired skill.
“A lot of people these days, they want something instant,” Loeb said. “Everything is so quick that we’re loosing touch with the idea that it takes years and maybe even decades to learn one of these skills such as music and art. I think children are getting very detached from the idea that you have to practice. You have to try hard at something. It’s not going to be easy. If it isn’t easy, you have to keep trying and keep the habit up until it becomes something you can do.”
SAYLA MUSIC ACADEMY AT A GLANCE
Location: 210 School St. and 21 W. Locust St. Lodi,
Phone: 209-981-4303
Website: www.saylamusic