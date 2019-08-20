LODI — The San Joaquin County Historical Museum will host its third Heritage Day of the summer on Aug. 31.
Visitors will enjoy the Critter Corral, blacksmithing, tractor exhibitions, old-fashioned quilting and laundry, hands-on demonstrations including rope making and gold panning, and more.
Attendees can also visit all of the regular museum exhibits, including the nature trail.
Standard admission applies. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 11793 N. Micke Grove Road, Lodi. For more information, call 209-331-2055 or visit www.sanjoaquinhistory.org.
— Kyla Cathey
LUSD to host California Healthy Youth Act workshops
LODI — The Lodi Unified School District to host one of two, parent information nights to discuss the California Healthy Youth Act on Monday at Larson Elementary at 2375 Giannoni Way, Lodi, at 6 p.m.
LUSD will discuss the updates it plans to make to its comprehensive sexual education and HIV prevention curriculum to comply with CHYA and will also solicit feedback from parents.
— Oula Miqbel
Sign up for Laser Tag in the Library at Lodi venue
LODI — Lodi Public Library to offer Laser Tag in the Library sign-ups beginning today.
Space is limited and people can sign up at the library, 201 W. Locust St. or by calling 209-333-5566. Library staff will not be accepting email signups.
The laser tag event will be Sept. 6. All the laser tag equipment will be provided to attendees at no cost.
The event is for kids 10 to 18 years old. All participants are required to have a parent or guardian fill out a waiver of liability to participate in the laser tag event.
For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page at www. facebook.com/LodiPublicLibrary/
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. assistant sheriff to speak Thursday at Woodbridge MAC
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council has invited the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department to come to the next MAC meeting and help the community understand better the repercussions of suspending community cars.
San Joaquin County Assistant Sheriff Matt Lenzi will attend the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Woodbridge Fire Station training room, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge. The meeting is open to the public.
— Wes Bowers
Community Medical Center to build withdrawal center
STOCKTON — Community Medical Centers Inc., a nonprofit organization providing health care to families and low-income patients, plans to build the only community-based, medically monitored withdrawal center for substance use disorders in San Joaquin County.
Construction at 201 N. Stanislaus St. in Stockton is scheduled to begin this winter, with completion expected in summer of 2020.
The center will have nine beds for men, six for women and two beds in individual rooms for cases with special needs, such as pregnancy care.
Patients may stay as long as 14 days, and during that time will have access to mental health services, medicated assisted treatment and enrichment programming. Case managers will help patients develop transition and long-term recovery plans as they prepare to exit the program. Recovery plans may include transfer to ongoing substance abuse treatment, shelter or housing, ongoing behavioral health services and referrals to other community resources.
The agency received a $1.1 million grant for the project through the San Joaquin Continuum of Care and has partnered with San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Services, which is providing additional support. Fundraising efforts will continue to close the funding gap.
CMC currently operates an outpatient Recovery Center/Day Sobering Center on Waterloo Road, also utilizing an integrated health model.
— Wes Bowers
Veterans and spouses urged to attend veteran job fair
SACRAMENTO — RecruitMilitary will host the Greater Sacramento Veterans Job Fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McClellan Conference Center, 5411 Luce Ave, McClellan Park, Sacramento.
This free event is meant to serve veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists.
In addition to providing career opportunities for transitioning military and veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed or underrepresented in their professional careers.
Through its partnership with Google, a new job search tool is now available to assist military spouse and military-trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options in the RecruitMilitary database of more than 250,000 jobs.
With more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year, RecruitMilitary offers veterans and military spouses the most opportunities of any organization to help facilitate their future career goals.
RecruitMilitary’s Event Director Heidi Miller, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, is available to discuss this week’s hiring event and how we’re helping CA veterans, transitioning military and military spouses find meaningful career opportunities.
Over 40 employers will be at this career fair looking to hire and lead onsite interviews. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress professionally for the career fair.
For more information about this career fair call 717-579-5877.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
McNerney to host town hall at Stockton high school
STOCKTON — Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will host a town hall at Cesar Chavez High School, 2929 Windflower Lane in Stockton, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30. For more information or to make reservations, call 209-476-8552.
— Wes Bowers