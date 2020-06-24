Rafters can still float down the Mokelumne River from Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements — but anyone else planning to use the space is out of luck for the foreseeable future.
Though the park was reopened to campers just last Thursday, San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation has closed camping amenities as well as the day-use area, with no estimate as to when the park may reopen.
The closure comes after park officials were concerned with excessive overcrowding. With COVID-19 cases rising sharply in San Joaquin County, officials decided to mostly close the Clements park to prevent spread of the illness.
Rafters floating down the Mokelumne River after launching at the Mokelumne River Day Use Area maintained by the East Bay Municipal Utility District can still disembark at Stillman. Parking area will be available for loading and unloading only. Parking fees will still apply, $5 weekends and $6 weekends and most holidays.
Stillman Magee will allow daily loading and unloading of rafters only from 8 a.m. to 30 minutes before sunset.
Camping remains open at Westgate Landing Regional Park in Lodi and Dos Reis Regional Park in Lathrop. All camping rules and regulations apply.
The Woodbridge Wilderness Area also remains open, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekend. The water play feature at Micke Grove Regional Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and Micke Grove’s Japanese Garden is open during its regular posted operating hours.
Playgrounds at all parks remain closed at this time, along with Micke Grove Zoo, Fun Town, Oak Grove Nature Center, Regional Sports Complex and Harmony Grove Church. Micke Grove and Oak Grove regional parks will continue to operate with modified hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Social gatherings are still prohibited at all county parks. Any gatherings must remain within a single household and are first-come, first-served. All park rules apply, including no tables or chairs, bounce houses, amplified sound, water apparatuses, trailer barbecues or generators.
Park closures may be reinstituted if social distancing protocols are not followed. Keep up to date on closures at www.sjparks.com.
Guests are advised to remain home if sick or unwell and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.