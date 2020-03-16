San Joaquin County now has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, public health officials reported on Monday evening.
The county has yet to see a coronavirus-related death.
Health officials also reported that the Office of Emergency Services has activated emergency operations centers and that the cities of Lodi, Stockton, Tracy, Manteca and Lathrop have declared local emergencies.
All San Joaquin County schools have closed with the exception of Oak View School in Acampo.
Lodi church member tests positive for COVID-19
According to Gravity Church in Lodi, one of their parishioners has tested positive for the coronavirus. Pastors Jason McEachron and Jimmy McLellan posted a video on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday that they had been notified that one of their members may have been attending services for last few weeks, and had tested positive for the virus.
All services for the weekend were canceled, and the building, located at 715 S. Central Ave., has been shut down for the week, McEachron said.
He added the church will maintain its current worship schedule, but all services will be conducted via Facebook Live.
“We feel it is best, with this new information, to take the advice of the medical community and to just allow the timeframe they recommend to play its course,” he said. “So that means we will really not be able to gather in person here in our building.”
— Wes Bowers
Lodi couple tests negative for COVID-19 after cruise
A Lodi couple that was tested for the coronavirus following a trip to Mexico on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco on Feb. 21, has tested negative for the virus.
After receiving notice from public health officials, the couple contacted their doctor who referred them to San Joaquin County Public Health Services, where the couple received a COVID-19 test on March 6.
The couple has been under self-quarantine since March 4.
— Oula Miqbel
California state tax-fiing deadline postponed
According to California State Controller Betty T. Yee, the State of California has made the decision to extend the date to file and pay state taxes until June 15. This relief period will cover individuals taxpayers, partnerships and LLCs, and quarterly estimated payments.
The IRS has not yet declared an extension of the federal tax filing date.
“California’s ... special relief date may be extended further if the IRS provides a longer relief period,” she said.
Those who file their state taxes after April 15 should write “COVID-19” or “Coronavirus” at the top of their tax return in black ink, the state controller’s office said. This will waive late filing or late payment penalties.
— Vivienne Aguilar
Social Security closes in-person services
All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public beginning today, the Social Security Administration announced on Monday.
“This decision protects the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the administration wrote on its website.
Americans will still be able to receive assistance online at www.ssa.gov or via phone at 800-772-1213.
Some offices will be open by appointment for dire need benefit payments, severe disability, blindness and terminal illness cases, and dire need SSI and 1619B eligibility decisions required for Medicaid. If you believe you qualify for an exception, call 888-257-2641 or 800-325-0778 TTY.
Anyone who receives their Social Security payments via direct deposit will continue to receive their monthly benefits. The U.S. Postal Service is still delivering mail at this time, but anyone who receives a mailed check should follow updates at www.usps.com, and is encouraged to sign up for direct deposit at the Social Security website.
— K. Cathey