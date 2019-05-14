Lodi police officers on Sunday responded to the area of East Harney Lane and Reynolds Ranch Parkway where a driver reportedly struck a fire hydrant, causing flooding in the road.
“It looks like it happened at 8:45 in the morning,” said Lodi Police Lt. Eric Versteeg.
The driver — later identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Robancho — reportedly fled on foot, Versteeg said, but officers were able to locate him near Costco after receiving numerous calls.
Robancho was arrested on suspicion of hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
The hydrant Robancho allegedly struck also washed a significant amount of landscaping into the road, Versteeg said.
“It took city crews several hours to clear the roadway,” Versteeg said.