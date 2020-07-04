Sacramento Municipal Utility District announced Friday that Rancho Seco Recreation Area will temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMUD closed the park immediately after learning a visitor had tested positive for coronavirus after visiting the park. Contact tracing confirmed that the COVID-positive visitor did not expose other park guests, according to SMUD.
Camping reservations will be honored, with social distancing required in the camping area, but the day-use area, the beach store and the boat rental locations will be closed. SMUD anticipates reopening the park to day visitors on Monday.
For more details, visit www.smud.org/ranchoseco.
— David Witte
Woodbridge Irrigation District to meet soon
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting via Zoom on Thursday at 9 a.m. To view the meeting live, call WID at 209-625-8438 and request a Zoom ID number prior to the broadcast.
To provide public comment, email widirrigation @gmail.com no later than 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Any submissions received after the deadline may not be read during the meeting, but will be included as part of the record.
— Wes Bowers