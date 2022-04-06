A 24-year-old Lodi man is in custody after assaulting two Lodi Police Department officers and endangering an 18-month old girl during a four-hour standoff Monday night.
Officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Pioneer Drive that evening at about 8 p.m., Lt. Sean Blandford said.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim outside an apartment complex waiting for them, and learned her boyfriend was inside their unit with their child, he said.
“He was pretty irrational, acting crazy,” Blandford said. “He was armed with a knife and a sword, wasn’t cooperative. It was more like a standoff situation that went on for a while.”
Blandford said officers had been to the apartment just an hour prior for a similar report, but the victim did not want to press charges.
After officers left the scene, the victim said her boyfriend threatened her with the knife and sword, and then took her cell phone from her. She was able to flee the apartment and make a second call to police, Blandford said.
Officers tried to communicate with the man for about an hour before the department’s critical negotiations team, SWAT unit and Mobile Command Center arrived. Negotiators then spent another couple hours trying to coax the man to exit the building, he said.
“They thought he was possibly under the influence of drugs or experiencing a mental health episode,” Blandford said. “After they did everything they could to bring him out peacefully — they had seen him holding the baby and though he would harm the child — they decided to go in.”
The man did come out of the building, just as SWAT officers made entry through a rear window, Blandford said. The man rushed back inside and tried to barricade himself in a room.
“There was a pretty good tussle,” he said. “They were able to get in the room, and they saw him on the ground with the child, and they were able to get the child from him. The child seemed to be fine, she had a small scratch, but that was about it, and she was returned to her mother.”
Blandford said the man bit one officer during the struggle, and another suffered minor abrasions. A third officer suffered lacerations from broken glass as he entered the apartment.
The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested at about midnight on suspicion of robbery, making criminal threats, child endangerment, domestic battery,
resisting arrest and being under the influence, Blandford said.
He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
