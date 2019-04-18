As measles continues to gain attention nationwide, San Joaquin County Public Health Services on Wednesday issued a warning for travelers.
There have been 555 confirmed cases of measles infection in the U.S. as of April 11, according to a Wednesday press release from SJCPHS, and 21 cases in California.
“At this time, San Joaquin County Public Health Services reports no confirmed cases of measles within the county,” said Dr. Gordon Arakawa, assistant public health officer of San Joaquin County in the press release.
A highly contagious viral disease, measles is transmitted when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Initial symptoms include high fever, runny nose, coughing, red eyes and sore throat, and a rash breaks out three to five days later.
Affected people can transmit the disease four days prior to the rash, and up to four days after the disease disappears.
Although measles can be a serious illness for all age groups, children younger than five and adults are more likely to suffer from serious complications including pneumonia (one out of 20 cases in children) and encephalitis (swelling of the brain that affects one out of 1,000 cases in children).
The majority of recent measles cases in California are associated with people who have traveled to and/or from countries in which measles is common, the press release said, including the primary travelers as well as unvaccinated people exposed to those travelers.
“Anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk of becoming infected during international travel,” the press release said. “Another point to remember is that even if you travel domestically, you have a chance of becoming exposed if you spend time in large airports that serve as hubs for international travel or if you fly on a plane with an international traveler infected by measles.”
Before international travel, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that infants ages 6 to 11 months receive one dose of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Infants who get one dose of MMR before their first birthday should get two more doses: One at age 12 to 15 months and another dose at least 28 days later.
Children 12 months and older should receive two doses of MMR separated by at least 28 days before international travel, as should teenagers and adults who are not pregnant and have no evidence of immunity.
Acceptable forms of evidence of immunity include written documentation of adequate vaccination, laboratory evidence of vaccination or confirmation of measles infection or birth in the U.S. before 1957.
Before domestic airline travel, the CDC recommends that children receive a first dose of MMR at 12 to 15 months old with a second dose at 4 to 6 years old. Teenagers and adults who are not pregnant and do not have evidence of immunity should get two doses of MMR separated by at least 28 days.
“The arrival of travel season stresses the need to confirm or acquire immunity to measles,” the press release said. “Given today’s modern ease of visiting foreign countries, the risk of spreading a contagious disease such as measles is ever-present. Don’t forget that protective immunity from measles after immunization takes 10-14 days to develop. So, just as you plan ahead for a trip purchasing clothes and organizing luggage options, confirm your measles immunity or get vaccinated before you travel.”