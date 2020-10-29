Although public libraries are allowed to reopen and follow the same guidelines as the retail sector once a county advances into the state’s red tier for economic recovery, City of Lodi officials said there is not a set date for opening the Lodi Public Library.
Library director Anwan Baker said reopening the facility is a priority for the city, but it must be done in a manner that protects both employees and the community.
“Many of the library’s regular customers are some of those most at risk for serious illness, and we want to minimize any additional COVID-19 risk to those populations as much as possible,” he said. “Additionally, the social distancing and material processing mandated by public health guidelines have required considerable effort to adapt to our library’s specific layout.”
San Joaquin County moved into the red tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan on Sept. 29. The move allows libraries to reopen with the same restrictions as the retail sector — at 50% maximum capacity and with modifications.
Guidelines for the retail sector encourage upgrading a building’s air filters or installing portable air cleaners, thorough cleaning in high traffic areas such as break rooms, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, cleaning and disinfecting shared equipment, and equipping entrances and exits with sanitation products.
The retail sector must ensure patrons and employees maintain six feet of social distancing, and are encouraged to place markers on the floor or install Plexiglas barriers at counters, among other precautions.
Baker said the city has contacted a consulting firm to assist library staff with implementing physical modifications to the building and making process changes to meet state requirements.
In addition, OptumServe is still using the library for a COVID-19 testing site, and county health officials last week said the contract for that service lasts until the end of November. Officials also said the OptumServe testing site at the library is currently underutilized.
The library continues to offer curbside service for residents who want to borrow materials, as does the Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library system, which has also not made an announcement as to when it might open its 16 locations in Stockton and other county communities.
Curbside pickup at the Lodi Public Library is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
While San Joaquin County libraries remain closed to in-person service, other systems in surrounding areas have announced plans to reopen.
Sacramento Public Library will reopen 14 locations to the public on Nov. 5 with limited capacity, including Isleton and Walnut Grove.
Upon reopening, Isleton Library hours of operation will remain from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Patrons will also be able to visit the Isleton library for browsing and computer use for a maximum of one hour.
Walnut Grove Library computer appointments are already available from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The Walnut Grove Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays upon reopening.
All 26 Sacramento Public Library locations, including Galt’s Marian O. Lawrence Library, will continue to offer curbside pickup and return services. The Galt branch will also continue to offer computer appointments between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Sacramento library system has implemented a number of safety measures to protect public health. This includes requiring all staff and patrons two years or older to wear a face covering, reducing occupancy and seating to allow for proper social distancing, providing hand-sanitizing stations, and frequent cleaning of high touch areas.
Baker said officials will announce a reopening date for Lodi Public Library when the city is confident it can meet all health and safety mandates.
“Although we have added curbside service and database access, we understand it’s not the same as welcoming patrons into our library,” he said. “We are diligently working towards reopening to the public and continue to monitor state and county public health guidelines as well.”