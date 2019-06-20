Hospice to go Over the Edge once again

For the third year in a row, the Community Hospice Foundation — which raises funds and awareness to support Community Hospice — will offer people a chance to rappel down a building in Stockton at Over the Edge Stockton in August.
“This is our first time at the California Building. Prior to that, we used the Medico-Dental Tower,” said Kristin Mostowski, director of public relations for Community Hospice.
In the coming months, people ranging in age from 13 to 80 will raise money in hopes of being chosen as one of the 60 to 75 participants, known as “edgers,” to rappel down the 10-story California Building — first built in 1917 — on August 17.
Although the Community Hospice Foundation will help with setting up and promoting the fundraising websites, Mostowski said the edgers themselves are responsible for soliciting donations from friends, family and coworkers.
“For a single edger, it’s $1,000 to go over the edge,” Mostowski said.
The Drop Zone Festival — free for spectators — will also take place from 9 a.m. until mid-afternoon Aug. 17 on East Main Street between Hunter and South San Joaquin streets, featuring local artisans, food vendors and family-friendly entertainment.