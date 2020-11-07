United Veterans Council to mark Veterans Day with special video

With the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County unable to hold its annual Veterans Day event at the Fox Theater in Stockton due to the pandemic, organizers instead are going virtual and will release a video highlighting communities throughout the county.
The video, featuring an abbreviated ceremony and the Armed Forces Medley, will also include more than 60 thank you shout-outs from individuals, clubs, organizations, fire departments, law enforcement and others.
The shout-outs have turned into a friendly competition between communities, said Cyndy Green, who is producing the video, with each town seeing if they can outdo neighboring cities.
The ceremony opening the video will include the presentation of colors, an invocation, the playing of the national anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Armed Forces Medley will be illustrated with photos of veterans in uniform from their service days as well as current photos, and will also include interviews with veterans of all branches of the service.
The video will finish with Echo Taps — a bugle call played by two buglers in echo fashion — and Lodi resident and World War II veteran Frank Wright, a former Marine, playing Taps.
The video will be posted on the United Veterans Council of SJC Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. It will also be posted on YouTube.