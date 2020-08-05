On Saturday morning, a team of partnering organizations set up a pop-up tent outside the migrant housing complex on Harney Lane in Lodi.
Members from El Concilio, University of California, San Francisco, Carbon Health and other local advocacy groups for migrant farmworkers were there to distribute kits of hand sanitizers and masks, along with informational material.
Worker Arturo Ambris was given a kit as he drove past the tent.
“It’s excellent, it’s good that they come here,” he said in Spanish.
Representatives from the organizations also gathered to hear farmworkers share stories about their COVID-19 experiences, which will be used in educational videos distributed to migrant communities.
“For our communities, we know that these masks are expensive, so thanks to United Way and all the other sponsors that have been helping out,” said Dr. Inez Ruiz -Houston, vice president of El Concilio. “We really want to take care of our community — that’s our essential workers in our community — and make sure that they are protected and that they have enough resources so they can protect themselves as they work.”
The team from UCSF was conducting research interviews to better understand why there have been large racial disparities in the spread of COVID-19. San Joaquin County and Lodi have become hot spots for the virus, with the Latino community accounting for the majority of the cases.
Dr. Patricia Iris with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial said about 75% of the hospital’s current COVID-19 patients are Hispanic.
“We have done 28 interviews with the Hispanic population specifically, understanding how they live, how they work, how they get to work, things like that,” said Laura Wong, a resident physician at UCSF working in collaboration with Lodi Memorial.
There are many challenges confronted by a Hispanic community consisting of largely essential workers who live in more high-density housing, Wong said.
“We are seeing that people live in multigenerational families who are all working in essential jobs. Even though they are trying to be careful, they are all having a lot of contact with people,” she said.
A lot of that exposure takes place in grocery stores or in the fields, she added, and transportation also presents a challenge.
“A lot of people ... are carpooling to work, and being able to do that safely is a challenge,” she said.
Luis Magaña, an advocate for migrant farmworkers, said many workers commute together in cars or vans, sometimes as many as 10 people in one van. The vans aren’t always cleaned properly, and there is no room for social distancing, he said.
“Sometimes they are driving two hours to Napa Valley,” Magaña said.
Workers often share food and seek shade — which can be limited to small spaces — during breaks, Magaña said, both activities that are risks during a pandemic. Crowded migrant housing is also an issue, he said, with single migrant workers living together, sometimes 10 people in an apartment, due to the high cost of living.
Ruiz-Houston shared how the family culture in the Latino community has presented an additional challenge during the pandemic.
“I think a lot of the challenges we face as a community is that we love our family and we can’t stay away. We are very codependent to each other. We want to be close to each other,” Ruiz-Houston said. “Not only that, my father’s concept has always been ‘salud y trabajo, trabajo y salud’ — ‘health and work, work and health.’ So while I am healthy, I can keep going to work, because I have to feed my family. If I don’t work, I don’t feed my family.”
Isolating from family can be a challenge in Hispanic households, she said.
“We have multigenerational families living together and so you can’t tell us to stay away or keep separate from one another. It’s just too difficult for us,” Ruiz-Houston said.
With physical distancing, health experts advise people to keep to their families, Wong said, but there needs to be clarification that differentiates between “family” and “household.”
“Your family includes your cousins and things like that, people who don’t live in the same household,” she said. “So that’s not really the correct language to use. We need to inform people that it’s your household, separate from your family.”
The new safety guidelines released by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week can help people return to work sooner after a positive test for COVID-19, Wong said. However, obstacles such as language barriers and a lack of transportation have led to inadequate testing numbers in the Hispanic community.
In Lodi, free testing is only available at the Lodi Public Library, and only during the week, when many essential employees are at work.
“All of these individuals want to be working and supporting their livelihood. It’s hard. If you get a test, and you can’t work, then how do you come back to work if there aren’t tests available to get a negative?” Wong said.
Another challenge is making information about COVID-19 more accessible to the migrant community. Wong said one way to do that is to utilize video-based education to help get the word out.
“A lot of these educational pamphlets are written,” Wong said.
Even when the pamphlets are in Spanish, if literacy is a challenge the information is not going to help the person, she pointed out.
So advocates are now trying to create videos of best practices that people can share in both Spanish and English.
“This community is a community of storytellers, so we want people to share their stories with COVID-19, so that people realize this is a real thing,” Wong added.
There have always been issues faced by the migrant community, but those challenges have been exacerbated during the pandemic, Magaña said.
“For years we have known that the migrant farm workers don’t go to the doctor due to the high costs,” he said.
The community is at critical juncture, Magaña said, and the novel coronavirus is bringing stress and fear never seen before.
Sometimes the fear of losing a job prevents people from getting tested, even when they feel sick, he added.
“When some of the workers are feeling sick, they refuse to go take that test, or don’t tell others that they are sick, because they don’t want to lose a job or stop it for two weeks because many of their family in Mexico depend on them,” he said.
Pastor Nelson Rabell with St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi has been working with Magaña, visiting the fields to hand out masks, hand sanitizers and share preventative literature. Together with his wife, Dr. Fabiola Reyna, they have also conducted presentations in Spanish, especially to migrant workers, on how to protect themselves in the workplace, he said.
Rabell said migrant workers are the most affected among the Hispanic community.
“Sadly they get marginalized, but they are essential,” he said.