BAKERSFIELD — In August 2016, Valley Springs resident Karl Sharrah, 49, was reported missing to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
In October 2016, Sharrah’s remains were discovered in the desert near California City in Kern County. Additional evidence was found in the same location in January 2019.
A forensic examination of Sharrah’s remains revealed he was the victim of a shooting.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is look for the public’s help in this investigation. Anyone with information may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
— News-Sentinel staff
Wrong-way driver crashes on I-5
STOCKTON — Several motorists reported a wrong-way driver heading south on Interstate 5 just north of Hammer Lane on July 28.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was described by witnesses as an elderly woman in a silver SUV.
Officers were able to stop northbound traffic, but the errant driver sped past a patrol car going about 90 miles an hour before crashing into the center median, the CHP said.
The driver was identified as a 74-year-old woman. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital for evaluation.
The CHP said drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the incident.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Irrigation District to meet Aug. 8
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at the district office, located at 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
— Wes Bowers