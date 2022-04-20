If you had asked Jagdeep Shergill two decades ago what she’d be doing today, managing a weather satellite program for one of the largest aerospace engineers in the world is not what she would have replied.
“I was into all things space as a student back at Tokay High School,” Shergill said. “In science class, we’d do a lot of different projects, and the one that I really enjoyed was launching model rockets. I still remember fondly seeing this rocket I had made launch into the air, and I knew at that point what I wanted to do.”
After graduating from Tokay in 2000, Shergill attended UC Davis and studied mechanical and aeronautical engineering, because the university did not offer a course in aerospace technology.
While attending college, she landed an internship with Lockheed-Martin, and eventually signed on with the company full-time. That was 18 years ago, and she’s been there ever since.
Today, Shergill manages the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite series, and its latest mission, the GOES-R, launched from Cape Canaveral on March 1.
It is one of four spacecraft Shergill helped develop for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that provides complete weather and climate coverage for more than half the planet.
The GOES-R Series maintains two satellite operational systems implemented by previous GOES systems, with one craft stationed over the West Coast and Pacific Ocean, and the other over the East Coast and Atlantic Ocean.
The satellite can track hurricanes, tornadoes and thunderstorms, and provide early warning of lightning strikes.
It can also provide better detection of heavy rainfall and flashfloods, as well as better monitoring of smoke and dust, improved air quality warnings and alerts, and more accurate monitoring of energetic particles responsible for radiation hazards, among other capabilities. Later this spring, the third craft in the series — the GOES-T — will be launched, equipped with instruments that will not only observe Earth, but also cosmic events from space.
The GOES-T will be equipped with a more advanced lightning mapper than its predecessor, which will take images of strikes that occur — not only on the ground, but from cloud to cloud — and help predict the severity of a storm before it makes landfall.
Shergill said it also has the capability to look at the sun, map solar flares and determine how the phenomena affect the planet’s weather and communications systems.
“We’re providing real-time weather to forecasters on the ground, so they can make decisions whether to evacuate during certain instances, as well as so they can better understand the weather,” she said.
During her time at Lockheed Martin, Shergill has worked at the company’s three primary locations in Sunnyvale, Valley Forge, Pa., and now Denver, Colo.
She said as a student at UC Davis, she was content just to get a “cool job” and “make cool things,” and didn’t know if she would even be able to land a position in the aerospace industry.
“I sure didn’t see myself as a leader or someone who would be able to climb up the ranks,” she said. “Being a child of Indian parents, I didn’t have the representation that many other students of other backgrounds had. But when I got to Lockheed-Martin, I met several women who guided me, mentored me and inspired me along the way to where I am now.”
While she has traveled all over the country to design, build and launch the GOES-R and soon the GOES-T satellites, Shergill said she tried to get back to Lodi as often as she can, as her hometown is never far from her mind.
And although at one time she didn’t think she’d be a part of the industry she had always dreamed, she encourages students in Lodi interested in aerospace to pursue their goal of entering the field.
“There are some pretty good grades required, especially in some more specific fields (of the industry,” she said. “It’s not just engineering anymore. There are a lot of opportunities in aerospace. It’s a growing industry, and if you have an interest in it, just go for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.