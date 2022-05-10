Ready to flip out: Lodi will be flashing, flickering with return of Golden State Pinball Festival

Beginning Friday, the Lodi Grape Festival will be filled with the sounds of silver balls rolling down chutes and striking bells and bumpers as lights flash and flicker.
The Golden State Pinball Festival returns to Lodi this weekend, featuring more than 200 playable machines available over the course of three days.
Hosted by the Northern California Pinball Association and the World of Wonders Science Museum, this is the fourth year the festival has been held in Lodi, and this first since 2020.
“We’re really hoping this is going to be a great turnout, especially with COVID sort of behind us,” WOW retail specialist Jennifer Smith said. “We’re really excited to be able to be back.”
Each year, pinball enthusiasts from around the state bring their pinball machines to the festival, some of which date back to the 1950s, and are still playable.
Some of the machines are brand new and have not been released to the public, and the festival is the first opportunity for attendees to play.
“We have a lot of new machines,” Lodi resident Eric Neff, one of the event’s organizers, said. “We have more than 200 already signed up, which is a little less than we had at this time in 2019, but that’s to be expected. We just want people to come out, have a good time and enjoy some pinball.”
Some of the new machines Neff thinks will be popular include “Godzilla,” “Halloween” and “UltraMan,” the latter two of which have been seen on the West Coast.
The “Halloween” game is based on the legendary John Carpenter horror movie franchise, and “UltraMan” is based on the equally-iconic Japanese television, comic book and toyline.
Another rock band will be immortalized at the festival, as four machines of Canadian progressive rockers Rush will available to play. Neff said there will also be a rare “Weird Al” Yankovic machine on the floor as well.
Two festival partners — Marco Specialties and Pinball Pirate — will share a booth featuring 24 machines, 20 of which will be brand new.
Machines will be unloaded and set up by noon Friday, and the show will officially open at 1 p.m. However, the qualifying round for the festival’s main tournament starts at 10 a.m. The tournament will continue throughout the weekend.
This year marks the first Stern Pro Circuit event status for the festival, which will showcase the talents of 20 of the top-ranked pinball players in the country.
There will be a Saturday raffle and Sunday raffle in which two pinball machines will be awarded to lucky guests, as well as a Saturday silent auction that will feature a variety of items up for bid.
In addition, there will be a Saturday Swap Meet in which enthusiasts can buy and sell pinball parts or “game room stuff,” as well as a separate Saturday and Sunday raffle featuring an array of prizes including artwork and pinball-themed merchandise.
Originally known as the Pin-a-Go-Go, the festival called the Dixon Mayfair in Dixon home for 21 years. When the two buildings at the Dixon Mayfair could no longer accommodate all the pinball enthusiasts in the state, organizers decided to move to Lodi.
Organizers also decided to rename the event the Golden State Pinball Festival upon moving to Lodi in 2018.
While COVID-19 policies such as showing proof of vaccination or a negative test result will not be required, Neff said guests will be encouraged to take necessary safety precautions. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up at the entryways and in various parts of the festival.
“We’re excited to see everyone,” Neff said. “It really is a pinball family. At this point, we still have volunteer opportunities, so if anyone wants to bring a game and help out, they can get in for free and enjoy some pinball.”
The festival will be open 1-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children 13 and younger on Friday, and $30 for adults and $15 for children younger than 13 on Saturday.
A two-day pass for Saturday and Sunday is $45 for adults, $20 for children younger than 13, and a three weekend pass is $60 for adults and $30 for children younger than 13.
Camping will be available for the weekend at $40 a night, but be aware that only more than 40 spots are available.All proceeds benefit the WOW Museum.
“We’re really hoping the weekend won’t be a bust,” Smith said. “For the staff that came back after COVID, we’re ready for things to get back to normal. We don’t know if COVID will play into attendance or not, but for myself, I’m excited to go and enjoy myself and be a kid again playing pinball.”
For more information, visit www.goldenstatepinball.org.
