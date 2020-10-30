- 22,106 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,243 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 114 in Woodbridge, 69 in Lockeford, 150 in Acampo, 24 in rural Galt, and 11 in Thornton. There have been 494 deaths. 20,719 may have recovered. On Friday, 28 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 6 in intensive care; 6 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with none in the ICU.
- 26,185 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 669 in Galt and 34 in Isleton. There have been 500 deaths. 23,699 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 85 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care.
- 354 total cases in Calaveras County, with 21 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 322 patients are considered recovered.
- 311 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 2 patients was hospitalized with COVID-19. 271 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 17,814 cases in Stanislaus County, with 400 deaths. 17,077 patients may have recovered.
- 23,775 cases in Alameda County, with 463 deaths.
- 19,086 cases in Contra Costa County, with 246 deaths.
- 916,918 total cases in California, with 17,571 deaths.
- 9,034,295 cases in the United States, with 229,544 deaths. 3,578,452 have recovered.
- 45,466,721 cases worldwide, with 1,186,913 deaths. 29,583,602 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.