STOCKTON — A Stockton man is listed in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot by a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy during an investigation Monday night.
The Sheriff’s Office said four deputies and a Stockton Police Department officer were in the 2400 block of Montclair Street to perform surveillance on Johnnie Earl Ross, 19, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to gun charges.
During the surveillance, Ross allegedly walked to a deputy and the officer as they sat in a car, the Sheriff’s Office said. Ross then displayed a firearm, racked the slide and ejected an unspent round, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The deputy then discharged his weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said, and Ross ran inside a home on Montclair Street. A search warrant was served on the home,and a loaded gun was found inside, along with ammunition that matched the round ejected from Ross’ weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A multi-agency critical incident protocol investigation involving the Sheriff’s Office, Stockton police, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice has been initiated.
— Wes Bowers
Two killed in collision on Highway 99 in Galt
GALT — At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a traffic collision on northbound Highway 99 near Ayers Road involving two semi trucks.
According to the CHP South Sacramento Facebook page post, a FedEx semi and McLane Trucking semi were involved.
All lanes of northbound Highway 99 were closed while crews cleaned the roadway. Lanes were opened at about 10:50 a.m. Details about the fatalities were not disclosed. A spokesperson for the South Sacramento CHP was unavailable for comment.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi K-9 officer retires
LODI — The Lodi Police Department retired K-9 Officer Cabo, who has been working with Officer Dominic Carillo and the police department since 2015.
Cabo was a Dutch shepherd cross-trained for protection and narcotics. During Cabo’s career, he assisted with numerous arrests and narcotic finds.
To be considered for the K-9 unit, dogs must complete a three-week training program directed by certified instructors in the area. The full training to become a K-9 takes about six months.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Historical Society to host architectural tour
LODI — Lisa Craig, executive director of the Lodi Historical Society, will host an informative discussion and tour of Lodi’s historical buildings, beginning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday and continuing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
The first day of the tour will be taught in a classroom-like setting, where attendees will learn about the city’s residential development. The second day will consist of a walking tour through various neighborhoods. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable footwear for the walking tour.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2O37ulG.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt high school district receives national honor
GALT — The Galt Joint Union High School District is one of 250 school districts in the United States and Canada being honored by the College Board by being placed on the 10th annual AP District Honor Roll. To be included on the Honor Roll, the district had to increase the number of students participating in AP courses since 2017, while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of three or higher.
“I am so proud of our students, teachers, staff and leadership for all their hard work in earning this honor from AP,” Superintendent William Spalding said. “It tells us we’re on the right track, that we’ve opened the door to AP courses for so many of our students, and have broadened participation and boosted our performance. It tells our community that our teachers and our students are talented and capable, and that our students are well-poised to pursue their dreams after high school.”
The complete 10th annual AP District Honor Roll can be found at apcentral. collegeboard.org/about-ap/awards/district-honor-roll.
— Wes Bowers
Seeking spring break travelers for story
Are you planning a fun family trip — in-state, out of state, or even out of the country — during local school districts’ spring break? We’d like to include you in a feature in the March issue of Life & Leisure. Call Oula Miqbel at 209-369-7035 or email oulam@lodinews.com.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Jackson Rancheria raises $38K for local charities
JACKSON — Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort raised $38,674 for local charity organizations during the 19th annual Giving Season promotion.
From Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, 2020, members of the casino’s Dreamcatcher’s Club were able to donate their earned points. The Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians matched the first $10,000 raised.
The amount raised was split evenly between five local charities, with each nonprofit receiving $7,734. This year’s recipients were the Interfaith Food Bank, Calaveras Food Bank, the Dennis Dalton Foundation, California Tribal TANF Partnership Amador County and Amador County Meals on Wheels.
“The amount of money raised is a testament to the generosity of our loyal guests who shared their winnings,” said Crystal Jack, CEO Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians. “All of the beneficiaries are non-profit organizations that help those in need in our community.”
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Olive Oil Competition accepting entries
FRESNO — Entries are now being accepted for the sixth annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition.
Extra virgin olive oil and flavored olive oil entries from California-based producers are eligible. Olive oil must be made from producers’ most recent olive harvest.
The deadline for entries is March 27.
Producers may submit multiple entries under one category but may not submit a particular entry to more than one category. All entries must be available for commercial sale at the time of entry. Judging will be held on April 7, and winners will be announced April 15.
For more information, visit www.fresnofair. com/SJVOOC, email
srianda@fresnofair.com or call 559-650-3247.
— K. Cathey