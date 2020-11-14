A liquor store clerk in Lodi was found dead with a gunshot wound late Friday, according to a post on the Lodi Police Department Facebook page.
At around 11 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive clerk at Tokay Liquors, located at 8 E. Lockeford St. Officers found the clerk had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police reported. Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, however the 59-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were available at this time.
The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to call 209-333-6727 or Detective LaRue at 209-333-6873. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #20-6433.)