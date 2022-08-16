The Lodi Police Department reported that no one was injured Monday afternoon when a car collided with a residence in the area of Harney lane and Winchester Drive.
The accident occurred just after 1 p.m. after the passenger in a vehicle experienced a mental health issue and pulled on the steering wheel, police said.
The vehicle veered off the roadway and into the side of a home’s garage. While the car did not go through the wall, police said it did collide with a gas main, prompting an evacuation within 300 feet of the home.
Pacific Gas & Electric crew arrived within 30 minutes and shut the power off to the home, police said.
Residents and neighbors were allowed back in their homes a short time later, and police reopened Harney Lane at about 2:20 p.m.
It is unknown how fast the vehicle was traveling, and the collision is still under investigation, police said.
