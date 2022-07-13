An event pairing opera and wine will be coming to Lodi’s Hill House later this month.
The historic museum and bed and breakfast will present “Arias of the Vine” featuring tenor Jose Miguel on July 30, and Aug. 5-7 at 6:30 p.m.
A native of Chile, Miguel currently lives in Salt Lake City, where he is pursuing a doctorate in vocal performance. He also holds the tenor position on the Marriott Graduate Vocal Quartet at the University of Utah.
Hill House trustee Jane Lea said the idea to host a concert featuring the tenor came to her while speaking with Miguel many years ago.
“He came to the wine country on vacation one year,” Lea said. “He spent two days in Lodi, and I don’t usually ask my guests what they do for a living, but he told me what he did. What was so interesting was that he told me what goes on behind the scenes. His stories were just so funny.”
One of the stories Lea recalled the tenor describing was when he went to London to audition for a role. Miguel dressed the part in full costume, Lea said, only to be told by the producers and director that he was too large for the role.
It became apparent to him, Lea said, that producers and directors have preconceived visions for certain roles before performers audition.
“I told him if he’d ever want to have a small concert where he could sing and tell some stories, I’d love to have him do that here, because I would find that interesting,” she said. “He called me a year later and said if I was still interested, he’d love to do it.”
Miguel holds a bachelor’s in music from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York and master’s in voice performance from the University of South Florida.
During the course of his career, he has performed lead roles in Verdi’s “Rigoletto” and Puccini’s “La Boheme,” and other appearances include Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” and Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd,” among others.
The performances make up one of the Hill House’s many fundraisers, and proceeds will go toward maintenance and upkeep.
Guests will be limited to 25 a night. The Aug. 7 performance will be a 2 p.m. matinee for children.
Admission for July 30 and Aug. 5 and 6 is $45. Admission for the Aug. 7 matinee is $10 and includes one child and one adult.
“Arias of the Vine” is not the only fundraiser Hill House will be hosting this summer. “Comedy at Hill House” will be presented on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., featuring local up-and-coming comedians.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 1.
To purchase tickets for “Arias of the Vine,” visit www.lodihillhouse.com/upcoming-events.
For more information about Miguel, visit josemiguelartist.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.