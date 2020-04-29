Do you want to fly like an airplane? Do the “Hokey Pokey?” Find your way out of a maze?
All those things can be easily accomplished by taking the chalk walk challenge in the parking lot of Vinewood Community Church. They are just three of the 32 chalk walk challenges visitors can go through as they make their way down the side of the church, make a left and continue down the other side.
“Oh my gosh, this is amazing! I really like it!” mom Vicki Luis said as she walked sons Reid, 7, and Drew, 6, through the challenge.
The challenge is the brainchild and collaboration between church parishioners and the on-site preschool. Anna Sass and Nicole Grauman and their families, Pastor Rod Suess, children’s ministry director Jill Welsh and student ministries director Cameron Davis all came together and exchanged ideas. They originally saw ideas on Pinterest and took it from there. Several brainstorming sessions resulted in the colorful challenge, drawn out on the sidewalk around the church. Children walking through it get to do their favorite dance, cluck like a chicken, and, like a pirate, walk a plank through shark-infested waters.
“The idea was just to create an outlet for people to get out of their homes, let the kids burn off some energy and just kind of have some fun and share some joy and happiness in the process,” Anna Sass explained. “So we’ve just been super happy to put this together.”
The family initially had drawn one outside their Lodi home, and saw how popular it was with neighbors.
“Everyone was laughing and having a good time, so we said ‘let’s do a bigger one!’ Aaron Sass said. They decided the church’s parking lot would be a great place for the challenge, as they always see a lot of people walking past.
“We thought it would be a really good opportunity to serve our community,” Aaron Sass said.
The process took four days, with the group working in 1-2 hour sessions in the mornings. They plan on coming out every day to touch it up.
“For me, it’s just been so fun to see people in the church come up with these really creative ideas, because everybody is just frustrated with being stuck at home,” Pastor Rod Suess said. He said the challenge helps remind people there are a lot of good things happening in life, even in a time when everyone is experiencing hardships.
“It’s just good to be able to come out, and at a distance see people we love and we care about, and just meet a lot of new people! There are a lot of people coming through here that I have never met before so that’s really cool,” he said.