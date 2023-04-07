Two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of West Century Boulevard and Dartmoor Circle, directly in front of Tokay High School.
The female passenger of one vehicle was thrown through the windshield, and first responders determined she died at the scene.
Another had to be extricated from the rear seat of the vehicle and airlifted to an area hospital suffering life-threatening injuries.
Lodi Police Department arrived on scene, and after a series of tests, it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
The passengers of the other vehicle, all dressed for prom, escaped with cuts and bruises, but the accident scene was chaotic. Their friend was gone, and another may not survive the journey to a county trauma center.
The scene played out in front of the Tokay juniors and seniors as part of the annual “Every 15 Minutes” program Thursday morning, sponsored by the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety.
The program is designed to educate students about the physical and emotional consequences of driving while intoxicated, as well as help reduce alcohol-related driving incidents.
Its name originated from a Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report in the 1990s that determined drunk driving fatalities occurred every 15 minutes in the United States.
By 2020, that number had increased to every 45 minutes, with 32 people dying in drunk-driving crashes every day, according to the NHTSA.
CHP Officer Ruben Jones told the Tokay students Thursday that more often than not, teenagers are involved in a DUI collision.
“I imagine all of you have been driving at some point with your parents, or many of you are driving now,” he said. “And you’ve driven by a scene with two cars smashed together, and you’ve seen firefighters have to cut the roof off or using the jaws of life to open a door. Or maybe law enforcement is out there taking measurements of the scene. There’s a tow truck out there ready lo load these cars up.
But you’ve driven by and got to see just for a moment. What we’re going to do now is show you what could happen if you drive while intoxicated.”
Jones narrated the scene for students as Lodi Police Department officers arrive to asses the situation.
Moments later, Lodi Dire Department paramedics are requested to extract a teenage girl from one of the vehicles.
As they tear a rear passenger-side door away from the frame, AMR paramedics arrive to transport one patient to an area hospital.
It is determined the extricated girl, Nicole, needs to be airlifted to a hospital with a trauma center, so a helicopter is requested. The pilot lands on Century Boulevard, and firefighters and paramedics load the teen into the chopper.
One of the teens, Leilani, has died on scene, and a white hearse is called in to take her body to the morgue while her friends look on in horror and despair.
The intoxicated driver is arrested by Lodi police officers on suspicion of DUI.
Jones said he could have faced vehicular manslaughter for Leilani’s death from the accident.
However, because he had participated in the “Every 15 Minutes” program and knew the consequences of driving while drunk, he now faces a second-degree murder charge.
Jones added that Nicole would die from her injuries before making it to the hospital. The driver could have faced vehicular manslaughter if she had survived. But again, because he participated in the “Every 15 Minutes” program and knew the consequences of driving while drunk, he now faces another second degree-murder charge.
Jones asked the audience if they knew Leilani. Some said she was a cheerleader. Some said she had plans to attend UC Davis and become a nurse.
She will never be able to do those things, thanks to a drunk driver, Jones said.
“Unfortunately, Leilani will never get that chance because of a poor decision,” he said. “It takes 1.8 seconds to turn the key in your car, and I’m hoping all of you, when faced with that decision, knowing you’ve had alcohol, or that someone in your party has had alcohol, that in that 1.8 seconds, you will make the right choice.”
The scenario ended with Leliani’s cell phone, left in one of the vehicles, ringing. No one will be able to answer it, Jones said.
Tokay senior Lily Mogler made the 911 call after the accident, and said preparing for the scenario was nothing like experiencing the trauma that unfolded. The students chosen to participate were not given any scripts.
“Preparing for it, and everything, you think, ‘oh I know what I’m going to say.’” she said. “But the moment it happened, I just broke down and cried. We were winging it, but knowing family members who have died in this and seeing what it was like, I never want to experience something like this.”
Senior Andru Melgoza was a passenger in the car full of sober people, along with Mogler. He said he had never witnessed a DUI collision before, but performing in a simulated accident was surreal.
“Seeing it now, it’s a lot different than hearing it,” he said. “Seeing it or doing it, and what could and could not happen, it’s just crazy to think about.”
Senior Richard Mendonca agreed, adding the experience really enforced the program message of not driving drunk.
“It’s an eye-opener just seeing all this,” he said. “It makes me not want to do this. Once you realize what could really happen, that’s that.”
For junior Heidi Graham, the idea of being at a scene where someone dies was nerve-racking. But, she said she and her friends did their best to make the scenario as real as possible.
“Being in it is much harder than just seeing it,” she said. “And seeing your best friends be a part of it with you is definitely an eye-opener. And watching your best friend be the one that dies, it definitely hits home.”
Debbie Maciel, Tokay’s student services secretary, said she and typist-clerk Ronda Poutre began planning the program in October. The students were selected in January.
She said the goal is to get students to realize the consequences of choosing to drive after drinking alcohol, and that she hoped those who watched the program Thursday took that to heart.
“I just hope everybody takes what happened out here ... that they’ll think twice when they get in the car and they choose to drive,” she said. “Stay home. Just stay where you’re at and call somebody to come pick you up.”
