Dozens of volunteers clad in red T-shirts were busy painting interior walls, installing a pergola, cleaning up the backyard and planting ground cover and plants as Keller Williams Realty participated in the company’s nationwide RED Day on Thursday.
During RED Day (Renew, Energize and Donate) associates work on a local project in the community. This year’s recipient is Lifeline Community Recovery in Lodi, a faith-based men’s home that offers an in-patient drug and alcohol recovery program. The program also features therapy sessions.
Keller Williams Realtor Desire Vasquez said that in addition to the renovations, the volunteers also built a table top where the men can gather for fellowship and made a $10,000 donation to the program.
Vasquez said Kelly-Moore Paints donated all the paint for the project.
Elliott Jones, a Lifeline Community Church member and president of Lifeline Community Recovery, knows from experience the critical role that recovery programs serve in a community.
“Thirteen years ago I went through recovery, and I have been dreaming to be able to give back.”
He said the work on the home has been arduous, but they are hoping to open the doors in June.
“We believe we can make a real difference in this community, and we are trying to do our part in this recovery.”