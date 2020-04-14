- 335 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 17 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 816 cases in Sacramento County, including 7 in Galt, 2 in Isleton and 149 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 28 deaths; 14 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, 1 in Rancho Cordova and 8 in the unincorporated county. 8 patients are 17 or younger, 357 patients are ages 18 to 49, 199 patients are 50 to 64, and 252 patients are 65 or older.
- 9 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 6 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 3 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 4 patients are 65 or older.
- 7 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 163 cases in Stanislaus County, with 4 deaths. 77 have recovered.
- Alameda County did not update numbers on Tuesday. As of Monday, there were 886 cases in the county, with 23 deaths.
- Contra Costa County did not update numbers on Tuesday. As of Monday, there were 552 cases in the county, with 11 deaths.
- 25,356 cases in California, with 768 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 605,193 cases in the United States, with 25,757 deaths. 47,763 have recovered.
- 1,973,715 cases worldwide, with 125,910 deaths. 474,261 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.
Due to a technical glitch on Monday, the number of worldwide cases was over-reported by Johns Hopkins University. The number has been corrected.