Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is admitting non-COVID-19 patients again.
On June 20, the hospital announced it would be temporarily suspending the admission of patients who did not test positive for the novel coronavirus, due to a surge in positive cases among its staff.
Adventist Health said fewer than 30 team members tested positive over the course of seven days prior to its announcement. As a result, non-COVID patients were being transferred to Dameron Hospital for care.
During the temporary suspension, the hospital continued to accept patients in the emergency room, as well as the obstetrics and gynecology departments.
On Thursday, hospital spokeswoman Lauren Nelson said there was no longer a need to transfer patients to Adventist Health’s Stockton hospital.
“The safety and well-being of Adventist Health’s nurses, associates, patients and physicians are our top priority,” Nelson said. “We feel confident that the work we have done, based on (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, to reinforce and implement many mitigation strategies, means we can continue to provide safe care to our patients.”
Existing patients were not transferred to Dameron during the admission suspension, but were cared for in an isolated part of the hospital.
Anyone entering the hospital or Adventist Health’s other clinical locations, including associates and physicians, are screened for COVID-19 before entry. Masks are required in all locations.
“We want to remind our community that Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is a safe place to receive care,” Nelson said. “Community members are urged to continue to seek care when they need it, especially those who are feeling chest pain, experiencing stroke symptoms or having other serious concerns.”