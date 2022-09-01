LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 and Tuesday, Sept. 6 as a cooling center.
To provide a safe environment for the public, patrons will not be permitted to bring the following with them:
• Animals (with the exception of service animals).
• Drugs, including marijuana.
• Tobacco products or e-cigarettes.
• Personal property, with the exception of a backpack.
Prohibited items that are discovered by staff must be discarded or surrendered. The city is not responsible for the loss or damage to personal property brought to the cooling center. The library’s Code of Conduct will be enforced and loitering is prohibited once the center is closed.
Clinic to offer free leg health screening
LODI — AIRS Clinic, 610 S. Fairmonet Ave., will host a free leg screening event from 9a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 for Peripheral Vascular Disease Month.
PVD is a circulatory system disorder that causes blood vessels to become narrow due to plaque accumulation or spasms. If not treated, it can lead to hardened arteries and disrupted blood flow. Non-invasive leg screenings can lead to early detection and treatment.
The event is free and open to the community. Local home health, skilled nursing, home care and other health care vendors will be on-site with educational information, snacks and raffle prizes.
For more information, call 209-224-5236.
Parkinson’s support group to meet
LODI — A Parkinson’s Disease support group meeting for patients and caregivers will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the north end of GracePoint Church, 801 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi. Enter at the Tokay Street gate.
For more information, call Robin Bray at 209-269-1080 or Maureen Olsen at 209-329-1185.
Woodbridge Irrigation District board to meet
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the district office, 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
