Services for Navy Corpsman Christopher “Bobby” Gnem of Stockton, 22, will be held this Sunday in Stockton and Lodi. Gnem was one of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank off the Southern California coast on July 30.
All of the Marines aboard were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit of the I Marine Expeditionary Force, based at nearby Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.
A memorial procession for Gnem will depart Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, making its way down to 4453 Yacht Harbor Drive in Stockton, where a service is scheduled for 10 a.m. The service will begin with Marine escort of the casket, followed by full military honors.
At 1:30 p.m. the memorial procession will leave Stockton and makes its way back to Cherokee Memorial Park, where at 2:30 p.m. there will be a graveside service for the family.
It’s the final journey for Gnem, whose casket was among the flag-draped caskets of seven Marines and a Navy Corpsman that traveled to Dover Air Force Base on Aug. 12.
In a final “honorable carry,” each casket was moved by a Marine or Navy pallbearer from a hearse to the awaiting plane during a private gathering at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The vehicles arrived at the flight line one by one.
Once all the caskets were aboard the C-17, a Navy chaplain aboard the plane said a final prayer.
They were then flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be prepared for burial by mortuary affairs teams, according to a statement from the I Marine Expeditionary Force. The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operation Center is where all service members go before they are released to their families.
Gnem joined the Navy after graduating from Lincoln High School in Stockton in 2016.
“He was proud to serve his country and loved his Marine team whom he was with until the end,” his aunt, Alana Sam Hem, wrote in a GoFundMe post. “A gifted and inspirational athlete, loved by his basketball, judo, (jiu jitsu) & football family. We will miss his ear to ear smile, goofy laugh and kind heart. He was the heart of the family.”
Gnem was the only Navy sailor in the group that perished. Likely, he was responsible for helping others get out, his girlfriend, Savannah Henne, wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post.
“I know he was pushing his Marines out first trying to be the true hero that he’s always been,” she wrote. “He didn’t need to doc up right then, but I’m sure two people are still alive because of him.”
Henne, also a Navy corpsman, called him the love of her life and said the two were planning to marry once he returned. She described him as “the most purest and sweetest soul” she had ever met.
“He would want us to honor all those young men that were lost along with our Bobby,” Peter and Nancy Vienna, Gnem’s stepfather and mother, told CBS. “We pray for those families. No parent should ever outlive their children.”
“I’m so proud of the man you became,” friend Rashawn Rondo posted on Gnem’s Facebook page. “You had so much more to offer the world & you were showing it. Seeing everyone’s posts about you shows the way you were able to touch lives with your positivity, bright smile, kindness, & so much more. I’m so thankful you were able to impact so many people’s lives. We know you’re our angel watching over us.”
Gnem was posthumously advanced to the rank of petty officer third class and awarded his enlisted Fleet Marine Force Warfare Specialist qualification, having met the criteria set by the Navy for both before his death.
Gnem’s funeral and memorial will be carried out in a Cambodian traditions, according to a post on a GoFundMe page set up for his family, The procession can last from 3-10 days in the U.S., with another memorial on the 100th day.
The link to the family’s GoFundMe page is rb.gy/k2phxl.
The Associated Press and Orange County Register staff writer Erika I. Ritchie contributed to this report.