Dozens of residents urged the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors to eliminate vote-by-mail ballots and voting machines at polling places, as well as return to hand-counting paper ballots on Tuesday, claiming today’s elections system is wrought with fraud and susceptible to outside forces altering final tallies during elections.

But San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale said there’s little evidence of the claims made Tuesday during a presentation on elections integrity.