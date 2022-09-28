Dozens of residents urged the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors to eliminate vote-by-mail ballots and voting machines at polling places, as well as return to hand-counting paper ballots on Tuesday, claiming today’s elections system is wrought with fraud and susceptible to outside forces altering final tallies during elections.
But San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale said there’s little evidence of the claims made Tuesday during a presentation on elections integrity.
Supervisors requested Hale provide information on election integrity earlier this year after several months of residents voicing concern during public comment.
“I am dedicated to ensuring that our elections are conducted by upholding absolute fairness, impartiality, accuracy, security transparency and accessibility,” Hale said. “I am confident that this can, and will be accomplished with the highest level of integrity and efficiency possible, and I will continue to be a steward of public confidence and trust.”
Hale said there were 127 polling places where residents could cast ballots during the June primary, and as many as 25 sites were assigned to six different receiving centers.
Once the polls closed at 8 p.m. on June 7, elections officials collected them and sealed them in boxes before transporting them to receiving centers throughout the county. The receiving center in Lodi was located at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on West Vine Street.
The average traveling time between polling places and receiving centers was about 30 minutes, Hale said, adding the ROV warehouse was one of those receiving centers.
Voting precincts assigned to the ROV warehouse were counted first, and results were posted at 10 p.m. on election night.
Hale said 100% of the ballots cast at polling places were paper and not cast electronically. Rather, those who cast ballots with voting machines would receive a paper ballot that they were instructed to place in a ballot box onsite.
None of the votes cast on the machines were stored in those machines, she said.
During past meetings, residents have claimed that vote-by-mail ballots were susceptible to forged signatures, or could be counted without any signature at all.
Hale said the process to count vote-by-mail ballots includes multiple steps, starting with verifying a registered voter’s signature — located on the exterior of the envelope — which is on file in the Department of Motor Vehicles database.
After a signature is verified, ballots are sorted by precinct and then opened and inspected for pencil or highlighter marks, as well as tears.
“When we first introduced the Hart InterCivic Voting System (the machines used to count votes on election night), we did extensive tests and found out light marks like highlighter could potentially not be scanned. So we always take those out to ensure ballots get counted correctly.”
After marred ballots are removed, the eligible ballots are pressed to eliminate the fold in the paper so they can be scanned by machine.
Ballots then go through an ‘adjudication’ review to ensure some voters did not vote twice for a race. For example, a resident may have cast a vote for one candidate and changed their mind by crossing their first choice off.
Hale said during the review, the crossed-out candidate is eliminated from that particular ballot, and the vote is tallied toward a voter’s second choice.
Elections officials then pull reports and make sure the votes cast on each batch of paper ballots is identical to the votes counted by the tabulating machines.
Finally, the votes are then tabulated and reported, Hale said, adding 80% of the county’s registered voters prefer to vote by mail.
Some residents on Tuesday urged supervisors to return to single-day voting and require ROV staff to hand-count each one, claiming the method would eliminate the possibility of votes being altered.
But Hale said hand counting ballots in a county with some 380,000 registered voters would require additional staff and higher labor costs.
She added that her office would not be able to meet statutory deadlines for the presidential or gubernatorial races if her staff had to count each ballot by hand.
Registrars throughout the state have 28 days to count, certify and report results to the Secretary of State’s office for the presidential race, and 30 days to do so for the gubernatorial election.
Hale added that several studies conducted by the Election Law Journal and Rice University have proven that hand counting ballots is more prone to human error and election fraud than counting votes by machine.
Peter Lichtenheld, senior vice president of Hart InterCivic Voting Systems’ customer success, said the voting machines used by the county are on an “embedded system” that ensures they will only do what is needed to run an election.
In addition, he said the machines are secured by a “trust listing” program on its machines that prevents any type of hacking or outside manipulation.
“Trust listing is a way to make sure we are not susceptible to hacking or third party software someone might try to sneak onto our system,” he said. “We’re only going to allow software to run on that machine that is listed on the trust listing installed on that machine.”
Residents also urged the county to conduct elections in a single-day, effectively eliminating vote-by-mail; to eliminate drop-off boxes; penalize “ballot harvesting,” in which a voter designates another party to mail or deliver their ballot for them when they otherwise could not; and impose voter identification prior to casting ballots.
The county counsel’s office said while hand counting ballots is permitted — as long as the Secretary of State allows it — the elimination of vote-by-mail and ballot drop-off boxes is not.
In addition, using only paper ballots is not permitted, along with penalizing ballot harvesting, requiring identification and imposing a one-day voting period, it said.
Hale said there will be 178 polling places available for in-person voting or drop-off voting in 384 precincts throughout the county on Nov. 8.
Voter information guides should be mailed to residents by Sept. 29, and vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out the first week of October, she said.
In addition, the ROV’s office will host a public logic and accuracy testing event on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. so residents can view the elections process first-hand.
“I want to be able to show (the county) that elections are safe and secure,” she said. “I heard the crowd and want them to know their concerns are valid to me. Their voice has been heard and I’m going to do everything I can to look into concerns as much as I can.”
Supervisor Tom Patti, who initiated the election integrity discussion not long after the 2020 election, told those who raised concerns that he was “100% confident” that elections in San Joaquin County were secure, and that it was time to move on.
“It is against the law for us here in San Joaquin County to have one-day voting,” he said. “Our registrar of voters just extensively addressed all of these concerns that you’ve raised. You’ve all engaged. Your voices have been heard. I’ve not heard one single instance of concern to give me caution.”
Board chair Chuck Winn, who represents Ripon and Lodi, agreed with Patti and thanked Hale for her extensive, two-hour presentation.
“I’m looking forward to this election,’ he said. “I think we all want to make sure we can trust in the results. And I think we can move on.”
